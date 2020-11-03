Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs claimed victory over Democrat Nate McMurray late Tuesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat.
Jacobs claimed victory about 11 p.m., stating that the number of absentee ballots still not counted across the eight-county district amounted to about 56,000, which was less than his projected lead with almost all districts reporting.
With two-thirds of the votes counted as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jacobs had received nearly 160,000 votes (63%), compared to McMurray's 90,000, according to the Associated Press.
Despite that lead, McMurray announced late Tuesday at the UAW Hall in Lockport that he would not yet be conceding the election.
Official results will be announced in the coming days.
“We can safely say we won this election and won it handily,” Jacobs said, followed by a large round of applause at Republican headquarters at the Avant Building in downtown Buffalo.
“I want to thank each and every voter in the 27th Congressional District for the faith they've put in me yet again. I've been in office over three months now and they've given me a vote of confidence ... and for that I thank you all very, very much.”
Jacobs won a special election this past June to complete Chris Collins' last term of office. Collins resigned from the seat a year ago before pleading guilty to federal charges involving insider trading.
Libertarian candidate Duane Whitmer, who also ran in the special election, garnered about 1% of the vote in Niagara County on Tuesday.
