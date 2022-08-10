When it comes to animals that can help make people feel at ease, donkeys are not the first ones that come to mind. A new locally-produced documentary hopes to change that.
Former Niagara Gazette lifestyle editor Michele DeLuca will debut a documentary film she filmed and edited herself about the Whispering River Animal Rescue in Gasport. It is simply titled “Jackass Love.”
DeLuca first heard about Whispering River through a story in the Gazette about the farm in August 2021, and she was also looking for a place for her brother, Francis “Jerry” Coffas, to volunteer at.
“When I read they were looking for volunteers suffering from depression, anxiety, and addiction, and simply to love the animals, I knew my brother could do that,” DeLuca said. “We went there last summer and we fell in love with the place.”
DeLuca was also looking for something to shoot a documentary about and figured this rescue would be the perfect subject. Her previous documentary experience includes one called “World Class,” where she followed a class of Canisius College biology students spending a few weeks at a preserve in Alaska in 2006.
Laura McGill Randolph, the barn manager for the rescue, said they were all for the documentary since it helps get their mission out in helping animals and people.
“It shows off an average day, some of the more heartbreaking moments we had here and some of the good ones,” McGill Randolph said. “She captured a lot of what people don’t see.”
What Whispering River does is save donkeys that are going to kill farms in Mexico, where some donkeys, horses and mules purchased at auction go to be slaughtered. Their meat is sent to countries that still eat the meat of those animals while donkey skin is sent to China to be used in traditional Chinese medicine. DeLuca said that about 60,000 horses, donkeys, and mules are sent to these farms annually.
“The treatment the animals receive is horrific,” DeLuca said, adding that they are not typically given food or water and the ones that arrive at Whispering River look like Holocaust victims.
Whispering River started in late 2020 with a small of group of volunteers that eventually grew to a regular number of 20 to 30 volunteers a week doing chores around the farm. Aside from donkeys, there are also goats, pigs, barn cats and different bird types on the grounds.
“These donkeys are healing,” McGill Randolph said. “I was touched by every single donkey here. They’re like kids. They each have their own personality, temperament, and quirks. They are a lot of fun.
The volunteers that come to Whispering River, from all over the region and some as far as Rochester, try to either find a good home for these donkeys or keep them and love them. DeLuca was struck by their kindness and perseverance in taking care of these broken creatures.
The filming process took DeLuca four to five months, with the editing process taking about six months, finishing a few weeks ago. All of the footage was shot on DeLuca’s iPhone which was capable of shooting hi-resolution 4K video. The final runtime is 28 minutes.
“When I shared it with the volunteers of Whispering River, they laughed and they cried,” DeLuca said. “There’s no greater tribute to a documentary filmmaker than that kind of response.”
McGill Randolph shared that feeling saying that every single volunteer DeLuca showed it to cried.
“She really encompassed everything we are,” McGill Randolph said. “I think it’s amazing. Everyone here thinks it’s amazing.”
Coffas ended up volunteering at Whispering River from July through October 2021 before winter hit the area. He passed away this past February. After his first day volunteering there, he told DeLuca that it was the best day of his life.
“This gifts from this were twofold,” DeLuca said. “I got to help spread the story of this incredible rescue, and I was able to help my brother find a place where he was accepted and welcomed.”
McGill Randolph’s hope is that when this is released, there are people out there who feel they never fit in somewhere see this and go, “Wow, this is amazing.”
“There is a misfit rescue that will take you and love you regardlessly,” McGill Randolph said.
“Jackass Love” is scheduled to premiere on Thursday at the Screening Room inside of the Boulevard Mall in Amherst, with screenings at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Admission will be free, with donations for Whispering River accepted and basket raffle taking place.
The film will also screen during the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival, which takes place from Aug. 19-25 at the Eastern Hills Mall Dipson Cinema. “Jackass Love” will screen on Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
After those two screenings, the documentary will be available to watch online through Whispering River’s website, its Facebook page, and on DeLuca’s YouTube channel.
