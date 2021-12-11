Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 61F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.