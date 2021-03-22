It's the final week to get your Girl Scout cookies

This is the last week to get your Girl Scout cookie orders in.
You can still support local Girl Scouts in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties by using the Cookie Finder to locate the times and dates of in-person, virtual, and drive-thru booths at locations at www.girlscouts.org/findcookies and purchase online until March 28.
Consumers can stockpile any of the delicious nine, Girl Scout Cookie flavors: 1. The new - Toast-Yay!, 2. Girl Scout S'mores (2021 is the last year for the S’mores cookie), 3. Thin Mints, 4. Caramel deLites, 5. Peanut Butter Patties, 6. Shortbread, 7. Peanut Butter Sandwich, 8. Lemonades, and 9. Gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip for $5 per box.
As an additional way to facilitate contact-free cookie orders, consumers in Greater Buffalo and Greater Rochester can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app with a special Grubhub promo of $5 off $20 order. Girls will gain hands-on experience in managing e-commerce as local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.
When customers buy cookies, they are doing so much more than purchasing a box of cookies. They are helping girls become confident leaders, by learning the five key life skills like: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
As the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world — the Girl Scout Cookie Program powers hands-on and life-changing experiences in a variety of skills areas for girls all year long. With the help of proceeds from the Cookie Program, girls gain real-world entrepreneurial experience, learn critical life skills, explore the great outdoors, and dive into fun, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities that unleash their imaginations and broaden their worlds. When customers make a local Girl Scout Cookie purchase, they are helping the next generation of entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to become successful in business.
For customers who may want an alternative option to purchasing cookies for personal use, a cookie purchase can be made and donated to the local military or other hometown heroes to support a girl. There is also a Hometown Heroes Project for businesses who want to support girls with a cookie purchase. To learn more about supporting a girl with a purchase, girl membership, and adult volunteerism visit www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410. Girl Scouts at Home is the #1 Rated Afterschool Program by Parents Magazine.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join Girl Scouts, isit www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.
