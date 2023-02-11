CORTLAND — It froze last night in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Tomorrow, the high will reach 32 degrees. Next week, it’ll snow.
In the months to come, no one in Ukraine knows what the weather will be. No one knows if their homes will remain standing or if they’ll have the warmth to make it through the night. Much of Ukraine has been without power, and heat, for weeks, sometimes months.
Cortland fundraisers have collected more than $1,800, enough to buy 21 wood-burning stoves to keep Ukrainian families warm.
“The wood stoves are affecting people’s lives, especially in the east,” said Alex Yarmolyuk of Cortland, and congregant of Cortland Ukrainian Pentecostal Church. “They’re being mainly used for cooking and heating.”
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Cortland Ukrainian Pentecostal Church began working to provide relief to Ukraine. They sponsor the Ukrainian Church of Christians of Evangelical Faith in Volochys’k, Ukraine, which helps fund the wood-burning stoves.
In a video sent to Yarmolyuk, a woman talks about her experience. Her house was destroyed, leaving her family and another with just their barn and summer kitchen. The barn has no heat.
The wood-burning stove, however, does.
The fund-raising project started with a conversation at the Thrifty Shopper at Route 281. Social worker Joe Pullman chatted with cashier Luda Shevchuk.
“We got to talking one day about Ukraine,” Pullman said. “She pulled out her phone … and showed me these photographs of this very exciting thing that’s going on. People are making stoves so people don’t freeze. and I said, ‘You know, I think the people of Cortland would respond to this.’”
“I think she said, ‘Let me ask the church,’” Pullman said. “Then they want to talk to her again. She said, ‘Yeah, they (the church) could be a conduit for the money to go over there.’”
Pullman met fundraising organizer Yarmolyuk two Sundays ago, after Shevchuk introduced the two following a church service.
“In this church, when they have prayer, everybody prays from their heart out loud, all at the same time,” Pullman said. “I’ve never heard anything like it.”
“When Joe came up to me with this idea, it didn’t even cross my mind,” Yarmolyuk said. “It’s just, you’re focused on other things and it’s almost like somebody’s coming from the outside with a new idea. I said, ‘Wow, that’s a great idea. It didn’t even cross my mind.’”
What used to produce and sell farm equipment Volochys’k, a city about the size of Cortland in western Ukraine was converted to make military equipment when Russia invaded. When the weather got cold, the facility started turning out wood-burning stoves — more than 3,000 so far, as many as 80 a day.
Each costs $85.
“A few soldiers asked them to make a few tiny wood stoves,” Yarmolyuk said. “They made those, and they liked them. People started requesting them, ‘Can we have those wood stoves?’ and that’s how it all started.”
“As both an American and Ukrainian community, we definitely want to thank each and every one of the people who contributed to relief efforts,” Yarmolyuk said.
“It’s contagious to help people,” he added. “When you have a bad day, help somebody. I’ve noticed that’s very true in my life.”
