Most adults — especially those of a certain age — can offer up a quick synopsis of the classic holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
They know all about George Bailey, the earnest guy who gives up a dream of traveling the world to save his family’s “broken-down” Savings and Loan and ends up questioning his very existence before an angel helps him understand just how important he has been to his family, his friends and his community.
At the Woodbox Theatre inside the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls — where “community” is part of what drives the small but mighty group of directors, stagehands and performers — the Western Door Playhouse is presenting what is actually an old spin on the classic holiday tale.
Starting this weekend and again next weekend, the local non-profit theater group will be performing “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play,” as adapted by Joe Landry.
So what’s the difference between the movie version and the radio play?
Story-wise, not so much.
Bailey still goes through his ups and downs only to realize in the end how much his life has meant to others and how much he loves his family, his friends and the good people of Bedford Falls.
All the other characters come along for the journey, including mean old miser Mr. Potter, George’s forgetful Uncle Billy, George’s friends, Bert and Ernie, (the police officer and the cabbie not the Sesame Street characters) and the love of George’s life, his dedicated wife Mary.
And yes, the couple sings “Buffalo Gals” together in the radio version just as they do in the movie.
Unlike a movie or a play, the live radio version is performed just like it sounds — as if the actors are all doing voiceovers to be broadcast over the radio. As a result, audience members won’t see the performers entering or exiting rooms or moving around sets as they would in a traditional play. Instead, all of the performers lend their voices to the characters while sharing the stage in front of microphones where they take turns delivering the dialogue just as voice actors did for radio plays that were in popular in the 1930s and 1940s before television arrived.
The actual setting of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is inside the Woodbox Theatre, located on the third floor of the NACC, 1201 Pine Ave.
The setting of the radio play is Christmas Eve 2022 inside the broadcast studio of a fictitious radio station called WNY Radio 710 AM where the performers all act as if they are broadcasting in front of a live studio audience, which they will be once the shows start for real this weekend.
Having sat in on a rehearsal, I can say that the magic of the experience is watching all the skilled performers juggle their lines while playing multiple parts.
Mark Zappy, for example, deftly handles arguably one of the most challenging jobs — offering up the deep, gruff and uncaring voice of mean old Mr. Potter while switching — at times during direct exchanges between the two characters — his inflection and tone to give life to the more energetic and optimistic Uncle Billy.
As is the way of the radio play, Zappy also lends his voice to the pharmacy owner Mr. Gower, George’s father, Peter Bailey, Ernie the cab driver and eight other minor characters.
Similarly, former Niagara County legislator Sam Granieri takes turns as George’s brother, Harry, Bert the cop, George’s guardian angel, Clarence Oddbody, George’s friend, Sam Wainwright, and eight other characters as well.
Taylor Tedesco is the voice of young and old Mary while Gabriella Corsaro performs as Violet, George’s mother, Rose Bailey, and eight additional characters, including the Bailey’s daughter, Zuzu of “Zuzu’s petals” fame.
George Bailey — old and young — is played by Justin Chortie.
In all, the production involves 18 members of the Woodbox Theatre, including a group of carolers who offer up a few holiday classics during a break in the reading of the play.
One other unique feature of the show: Old-time radio commercials voiced by Woodbox Theatre performers.
The bits — written and performed the way old-time radio commercials were done in the golden age of radio plays — feature actual theatre sponsors, including the Orange Tree Inn, Gentlemen’s Club Barber Shop and Tony’s Niagara Music. The commercials “air” at various points during the program, sort of like commercial breaks that would happen while watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” on television.
The radio play is directed by Niagara Falls native Katherine Molinaro and Assistant Director Frank Silvernail of Silvernail Engineering.
Molinaro said she got the idea to perform the radio play at the Western Door Playhouse after seeing it performed live several years ago during a performance at Niagara University.
“I just thought it was a really interesting concept,” she said.
The cast and crew have actually been preparing for this weekend’s opening performance since June.
Molinaro and Silvernail hope the show provides audiences with a sense of why they chose “It’s a Wonderful Life” in the first place — a love of the Christmas spirit and a feeling that life is a gift and every person matters.
“It’s the ultimate Christmas story is what it is,” said Silvernail, who serves as announcer and master of ceremonies during the radio show. “George Bailey gets discouraged, but he learns about his influence on people and he figures out that he is important and everybody’s important.”
“It’s really about community and how you affect everybody around you,” Molinaro added.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Additional performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 and for 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The Western Door Playhouse is a non-profit community theater that performs at the Woodbox Theatre on the third floor of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, located inside the old Niagara Falls High School building at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
For more information about the organization, visit www.WDPlayhouse.com. To purchase tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” or tickets to any upcoming shows, visit the website. For additional information, call 716-405-0153 or inquire via email at WDPlayhouse@gmail.com.
