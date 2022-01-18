Investors look for Third Street to bounce back

Morgan Genovese is bullish on downtown Niagara Falls, and she’s one of the young entrepreneurs who have jumped into the fray in hopes of rebuilding what was once a vibrant entertainment district in the Third Street corridor.
Genovese took a big step just before the end of 2021, opening the Gold Bar, a high-end cocktail establishment in the heart of Third Street.
Although Genovese’s move put her out in front of some, that doesn’t bother her.
“I took a look at it and thought, I could do this now or else I might end up kicking myself in a few years for not doing it” she said.
The future of the area seems to be a mix of residential and commercial property, the latter with businesses designed to cater to both families and the traditional nightlife scene, and to a customer base made up of both tourists and residents.
“It has interest because it's right in the downtown tourist core, but also adjacent to residential neighborhoods,” said Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development, “It’s very attractive because it can draw folks nearby as well as visitors.
"This gives it a year-round vibrancy, that is also around the clock, creating a healthy dynamic for businesses.”
Campos looks at Montante’s first project in the city, the TrEC Building, at 616 Niagara St as a model for what might happen just down the street on Third.
The building houses the Niagara Global Tourism Institute as well as residential space. The residential space is filled and has a wait list according to Campos.
Jason Zona, is also making a big bet on Third Street, Zona owns Halligan's Tavern on Lower Mountain Road in Lockport along with Jeff Abbott and David Mangus, and recently announced plans to open another location of the tavern on Third. The new Halligan's will be replacing the Third Street Tap Room at 439 Third St.
In addition, Zona is planning another Third Street venture, he said he’s nearly finalized a deal with a local brewmaster for a location across the street from what will soon be the new home of Halligan’s.
Both Zona and Genovese mentioned the street's successes of 2021 as an indication of the potential for the district, particularly the Thursdays on Third live music series, the brainchild of Billy Olesiuk, owner of The Craft. The usually affable Olesiuk was taking a January break and unavailable for comment.
“The Craft opened up once we came out of lockdown from the pandemic and killed it,” said Zona, “and in 2021, Wine on Third mostly crushed it as well.”
“The impact of Covid on the business climate has been good and it has been bad,” said Genovese. “Yes, it has reduced the tourist business, especially from Canada. Yet, it has also kept people here on the U.S. side, people who might have gone to Canada in the past, who are now giving us a chance. Our goal has to be to give them a reason to stay with us once the pandemic is over.”
Genovese, a Fredonia native, now lives in the Falls. She came to the area as a student athlete at Niagara University, eventually earning a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in strategic marketing.
For her venture at the Gold Bar, she relies heavily on social media and word of mouth to let people know what she’s up to.
“Before we even opened there were over 900 Friends on our Facebook Page.”
One of the more traditional ways of drawing a crowd to the neighborhood business is to mingle residential spaces right into commercial districts.
Both Montante and Zona have several residential spaces they plan to have available by spring, with additional commercial ventures, including the brew pub, as possibilities before year’s end.
“I left politics,” said Zona, a former Niagara County Legislator, “because I felt this was a better way to help the community, to invest in revitalization.”
