Falls police and fire investigators are combing through the charred remains of two 20th Street homes looking for the cause of a raging inferno that broke our early Wednesday morning.
The first alarm came in at 1:17 a.m., with dispatchers telling responding firefighters there had been an explosion at 460 20th St. and that people may have been trapped inside. As they arrived on the scene, fire crews encountered a two-and-a-half-story frame home with towering flames shooting into the night sky from the second-floor windows.
"We were told there were possibly people still inside," Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said at the scene. "But when (firefighters) got here, the house was fully involved (in fire) and there was no chance of visibility. Crews tried to make entry but they could only get so far and then had to withdraw and attack the fire from the outside."
Galette Fain, who moved into the home next door, at 462 20th St., on Jan. 1, fled the flames into 35 degree weather without a coat or shoes.
"I heard like a crackling sound and then I heard a boom," Fain said. "And then I could see light through a window."
The light was from flames exploding out of the windows of the house next door. Fain ran from his home to safety.
"I got no shoes, no coat," Fain said. "My cell phone, my car keys are still in there. The keys to my business are in there."
As the flames spread, firefighters fought to keep then from igniting an apartment building next door. They poured water on the exposed walls of the structure, which sustained minor damage.
Firefighters poured water from an aerial hose onto the homes at 460 and 462 20th St., in an effort to bring the blaze under control. Just over a half hour after the fire erupted, the roof at 460 20th St. collapsed into the home.
Pedulla said once the fire was brought under control, firefighters would make another effort at entry into the home to search for an unidentified man and women who reportedly lived there. Before that could happen, the female resident of the home arrived at the scene.
Hours later, police reported that the male resident of the home had also been located.
By later Wednesday afternoon, Pedulla said it appeared likely that both houses would be torn down in an emergency demolition. The fire chief said he expected it may take some additional time to make a final determination on the cause of the blaze.
