Investigation of error brings about new Town of Lewiston seal

LEWISTON — Starting soon, the Town of Lewiston will have a new town seal after an error was discovered on the former one. The Town Board approved the new seal for circulation during last month's meeting.
The error in question was discovered in 2019 in regards to the year when the Town of Lewiston was incorporated, which stated 1823. In actuality, the town earliest records show it was founded in 1818, something Marjorie Maggard, Lewiston’s town historian, discovered. She was searching for the year the town split away from the Town of Cambria while looking through some record books when she noticed something missing.
“I was going through some New York state books down in the county building in the historical area,” Maggard said. “I was going through them to see. I knew it was 1823 as far as the seal told me, so I was going through the 1823 book, and I couldn’t find anything out about Lewiston. And I’m working with Catherine Emerson, she’s the county historian. I was working with her, I went through the next book and the next book, and I finally found it in book 1818. That’s when (the town) split out from the (Town of) Cambria because it used to be one big Cambria area. That’s where all the split outs came from and we found it there in 1818.”
Wanting to ensure her finding was correct, she went to Washington, D.C., to check the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) library since Maggard is a member as well as attend a meeting of the DAR. In going through the library, she verified her initial discovery and came back to announce this long unknown oversight. This would put Lewiston's bicentennial back in 2018, though they will celebrate it next year in 2022 with the Village of Lewiston, which was incorporated in 1822.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said when the Town of Lewiston broke away from Cambria, there was no official date of incorporation, but there was one for the Village of Lewiston. Once the former seal was found to be wrong, Broderick saw this as an opportunity to redo the whole seal. A committee was established to work on this and design it, with two versions originally developed.
The Lewiston’s Historical Preservation Commission gathered a few ideas about what symbols should be a part of the new seal as well as what else would be altered. John Jacoby, a member of the town board, is a liaison to the commission and described how the symbols on the new seal were chosen in the design process.
“We had several designs that came out and they were attractive, and representative of the Tuscarora Nation,” Jacoby said. "In the portage, he’s wearing a thing around his waist with a feather hanging down, and that’s something indicative of the Tuscarora’s. We wanted to show things that when people see it, they know it’s Lewiston. That Lewiston-Queenstown Bridge is pretty prominent. The Power Project on the gorge is pretty prominent and the river itself. That’s the way these things were selected.”
The seal will be phased in slowly, Jacoby said, since it will have to be printed on the municipal vehicles and around other government buildings in the town. It will be used in the planning of the bicentennial.
