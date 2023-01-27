The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) joined other customs agencies around the world in marking International Customs Day. This year’s theme is “nurturing the next generation by promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in customs,” one that resonates well with the CBSA, officials say as it moves to celebrating its 20th year anniversary this year.
“Our border services officers are on the front lines of Canada’s security, and their work is instrumental for the safety of our communities and the economic prosperity of our country. This International Customs Day, we recognize the outstanding work that Canada’s Border Services Officers have done to keep prohibited firearms, narcotics and harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate trade and travel can continue efficiently and safely,” Marco E. L. Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, said.
Officials say the agency is making important changes at Canada’s ports of entry, such as leveraging new technology for travelers and conveyances, with the aim of reducing wait times. Data-driven approaches are helping us to facilitate the smooth flow of cross-border travel and trade, while intercepting illicit goods.
Key CBSA enforcement highlights, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, include:
• Kept over 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets
• Intercepted more than 900,000 pounds of tobacco, preventing revenue evasion
• Made 46,907 seizures
• Seized 91,438 pounds of illegal drugs, including cocaine, heroin and fentanyl
Key CBSA initiatives include:
• CBSA Advance Declaration. This initiative allows travelers to make their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of arriving in Canada, in order to save time at airports. It is currently available at six international airports and will be expanded to other airports in the coming months.
• eGates. Launched at Toronto Pearson International Airport for those traveling alone or in small groups to verify their identity and make their customs and immigration declaration faster, the new eGates, combined with the use of Primary Inspection Kiosks, are improving the flow of traffic at the arrivals hall.
• Land Border Crossing Project. This is the largest infrastructure project in the history of the CBSA. This project will see 24 ports of entry upgraded or replaced over seven years. The new sustainable, energy-efficient, and accessible infrastructure will improve service to travellers and commercial importers, as well as working conditions for officers.
• The Secure Corridor Commercial Lane Enhance- ment project. This project was first launched as a pilot at the Ambassador Bridge, with new technology to reduce crossing time that limits physical interaction between Border Services Officers and commercial drivers. Today, the Ambassador Bridge Secure Corridor lane sees over 1,600 crossings per month, with an average processing time of 32 seconds per truck. In the future, these lanes will be available at other locations, and will help lay the foundation for technological advancements for all commercial clients.
Quick facts
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, the CBSA:
Welcomed over 60 million travelers into Canada, which represents approximately four times the 2021 volume, including:
• 25,113,092 by air
• 33,009,180 by land
• 2,427,113 by marine
• 47,746 by rail
• 28,992 Afghans
• 140,117 Ukrainians
• Processed 5,292,136 commercial trucks into Canada
• Assessed over $39 billion in duties and taxes (Customs duties, Special Import Measures Act duties, GST and Excise taxes)
