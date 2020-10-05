Community Missions, Inc. will present its 10th annual Interfaith Community Prayer Service as an online event at noon today. The event is part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, a national event designed to raise public awareness about mental illness and break down the stigma that too often discourages people from seeking help when needed.
The service will be premiered on Community Missions’ Facebook page, found at www.facebook.com/cminiagara. The service will also be cross-posted to the social media of several other organizations, including Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, a partner in the service for the past several years.
“Area leaders from various faith traditions will join to seek guidance and help in replacing misinformation, blame, fear, and prejudice with truth and life, in order to offer hope to those touched by mental illness,” said Rev. Mark Breese, agency minister at Community Missions. “With the clear challenges to mental health and wellness presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that people of all faiths join together in prayer to offer hope and comfort to those struggling with mental illness in this new dynamic.”
The service will feature readings, prayers, and music offered by representatives of various faith traditions and community members.
One in five adults experience mental illness problems each year. Although many people understand that mental illness is a medical condition, individuals and families affected by it are still often subjected to stigma and discrimination.
“It is so critical that we, as a society, squarely face the challenge of ending the unnecessary stigma associated with mental illness,” continued Breese. “This service is an opportunity for the wonderfully diverse faith community in Niagara County to come together to pray for both the healing of those living with mental illness, and to call for strong unified advocacy and community action to address the unnecessary injustice our neighbors living with mental illness too often face.”
For more information, please contact Breese at 285-3403, ext. 2259 or mbreese@communitymissions.org.
