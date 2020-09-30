Insurance breaks extended for frontline workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state is extending an emergency regulation requiring New York health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for in-network mental health services for frontline essential workers through Nov. 27.
The measure, first announced in May, includes cost-sharing, deductibles, copayments and coinsurance for in-network mental health services. Cuomo said the extension will help to ensure that cost-sharing is not a barrier to in-network mental health services during COVID-19 for health care workers, first responders, transit workers, food services workers, retail workers at essential businesses and other frontline essential employees who are required to directly interact with the public while working during the continuing public health emergency.
The extension came as Cuomo announced that the state is continuing to deal with "clusters" of COVID-19 concern in the New York City area. Cuomo said the particular area of focus involves the top 20 zip codes in which there have been hotspots. Those zip codes are located in the mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island areas.
Within the 20 hotspot zip codes, the average rate of positive tests was 5.5% while the rate of positive tests for the remainder of state, not counting the top 20 zip codes, was 0.82%. The rate of positive tests for all of New York, including the top 20 zip codes, was 1.02%.
According to Cuomo, the top 20 zip codes contained 23% of all positive cases in New York State on Tuesday, but represent only 6% of the state's population.
"We're dealing with the cluster situation," Cuomo conceded. "We've had clusters in the past stemming from factories, churches, bars and other locations. Remember we started with New Rochelle, the first hotspot in the United States, which stemmed from someone who attended a religious gathering and then a wedding. And that was the first super spreader event, so we're quite familiar with this, and when there's a cluster, we are very aggressive on it and we're oversampling in the clusters."
Cuomo noted that the state has deployed rapid testing machines to the zip codes in question and is remaining diligent when it comes to monitoring the statewide positivity rate as well as rates within cluster areas.
"All of this is a stark reminder that we need to stay smart and vigilant - wear a mask, socially distance, follow the public health guidance - because this thing is not over," he said.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Western New York declined on Tuesday, according to the latest testing results from the governor's office. The state testing data showed our region posted a 1.1% infection rate on Tuesday, down from 1.3% on Monday but slightly higher than Sunday's rate of .9%.
In Niagara County, health officials reported an additional six new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the county to date to 1,775. There are currently 58 active virus cases in the county, including 56 individuals who are isolating at home and two who remain hospitalized. To date, 1,616 county residents have recovered from the disease. The total virus-related death total has remained the same since mid-August at 101. To date, 94,354 people in the county have been tested.
