Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.