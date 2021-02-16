Input sought on early designs for The Riverline 

The Western New York Land Conservancy and its design team will display early concept designs for The Riverline in Buffalo during a livestreamed YouTube event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
During the event, Western New Yorkers will see design alternatives for The Riverline and hear from Barbara Wilks of W Architecture and Landscape Architecture and Walter Hood of Hood Design Studio. To register and get a YouTube link to attend the event, visit https://www.wnylc.org/event-details/design-the-riverline-1 .
The Land Conservancy and the design team are virtually exhibiting the early designs to get public feedback. This feedback will assist in developing preferred concept designs, which will be shared with the public this spring. The Land Conservancy recently requested photographs from the community, encouraging people to show us what they would like to see at The Riverline. They received more than 400 photos from across the region, which helped the design team with early designs that the public will now be able to view.
The Riverline is part of the Land Conservancy’s efforts to transform the former DL&W rail corridor running from Canalside to the Buffalo River into an iconic, innovative, and inspiring nature trail and greenway.
“Getting the public's input on the initial concepts is a significant step in our design work," Wilks said. “Not only will it give the community an opportunity to see different possible versions of The Riverline’s future, it will also give the community a chance to shape that vision moving forward. Community feedback is critical during this phase, and we welcome it.”
Walter Hood, MacArthur Genius grant recipient and principal of Hood Design Studio, agrees. “As designers, we rely on input from participating communities to shed light on what they value and want the future of the space to become. Weaving this input into our work results in a design that will be idiosyncratic and particular to Buffalo.”
It’s that sense of the idiosyncratic and particular that Nancy Smith, executive director of the Land Conservancy, is seeking to find in these designs. “Buffalo is a unique city with a rich history,” she said. “The Riverline will reflect that shared past, especially that of the three communities it will pass through, and will point us to a shared future. Since the beginning of this project, our vision for The Riverline has been to develop a nature trail and greenway in the heart of downtown that fits Buffalo’s identity in the same way that other projects in the High Line Network build on their home city identities. This is a great opportunity for Buffalo to tell us exactly how we can reflect Buffalo's unique story in designing and implementing The Riverline.”
The DL&W corridor is owned by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA). It runs from downtown Buffalo at the DL&W terminal to the Buffalo River across from Riverbend, and travels through the Old First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods. The Riverline will enhance walking, bicycling, and winter activities like snowshoeing and sledding. It will connect to parks and paddleboat launches along the Buffalo River, and it will connect to trails that go to Canalside and the Outer Harbor, as well as the Larkin District and beyond.
If you are interested in learning more about this project, or donating to create The Riverline, please visit the new website for The Riverline: theriverline.com. You can also reach out to the Land Conservancy at 687-1225 or info@wnylc.org.
