A 21-year-old man from Amherst was airlifted out of the Niagara Gorge Wednesday night after sustaining what was described as "non-life threatening" injuries.
New York State Park Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department were dispatched just after 6 p.m. for reports of an injured man who reportedly fell while hiking the lower Niagara Gorge trail. Officers and firefighters made contacted with the injured man, who complained of lower back and hip pain, according to reports from the scene.
A helicopter was requested to airlift the male out of the gorge. A New York State Police helicopter flew into the gorge and landed on "flat rock," where State Park police and Falls firefighters were able to load the male into the helicopter. Just after 8 p.m., the helicopter landed at the DeVeaux Wood State Park and the man was transferred over to an AMR ambulance and transported to an area hospital.
