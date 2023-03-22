A true leader walks with a nation at his side, not behind.
City native Tom Slaiman was that kind of leader — he meant the world to thousands here, in fact. and many thousands more in Erie County: his school students, coworkers, administrative colleagues, friends, and even to those who’d only heard his name.
Which is why the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center’s Western Door Playhouse is honoring Tom’s legacy and final wish by hosting “A Few Good Men,” with top actors Phillip Weld, Mike Leszczynski and Jaclyn Weld Friday through Sunday, April 2, at the Woodbox Theater at 1201 Pine Ave.
BEING THERE
If you knew Tom from the church, theater, from the Cheektowaga and Depew school districts where he led small nations, to those in his neighborhood, little league, or the Boy Scouts, you are hereby required to honor him by showing support for his son Ricco Slaiman, who is, for the first time, directing the explosive and solemn Marines stage play, A Few Good Men.
“It was about a year before he died,” said Ricco, “that he said the next thing he wanted to do was direct A Few Good Men, which was unusual — this is a very challenging play.”
Based on the novel by Andrew Sorkin, “A Few Good Men” became a cinematic smash in 1992 with Jack Nicholson as unapologetic Colonel Jessup. Here, Jessup is actor Mike Leszczynski, a normally reserved and quiet gentleman in real life.
He was Tom Slaiman’s first choice as Jessup, along with Phill and Jaclyn Weld, who met and married through the Niagara theater, as attorneys Kaffee and Galloway, roles played in the film version by Tom Cruise and Demi Moore. Interestingly, Phill and Jaclyn bear a slight resemblance to the movie actors.
In 2020, Tom Slaiman died at 69 in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, never realizing his dream of directing “A Few Good Men,” or casting his favorite three actors in the lead roles. But by attending a rehearsal of the play, one can see Tom’s passion, influence and electric personality evident in these actors, who are just a few of many Tom taught, led, inspired, coached, as well as those for whom he prayed and performed.
TEACHER, TEACHER
Tom was a 1968 graduate of Niagara Falls High School, the building that now serves as the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) where the Western Door players perform. He received his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Brockport in 1972, then was an elementary school teacher in Depew for 20 years, when he was twice named Educator of the Year.
He earned his master’s degree in school administration from Niagara University, and became principal of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary in Cheektowaga Sloan, serving there for 20 years. Tom retired in 2012 after a 40-year career. He was also a lifelong member of St. George Orthodox Church in Niagara Falls.
Longtime friend Linda Silvestri said, “Nearly every day of his adult life was devoted to giving more than he received.” He created his own local version of the online Ted Talk, called “An Evening with Tom Slaiman,” giving everyone who attended a chance “to hyperventilate from intense, unending laughter, and to learn from his years of parenting.”
TIME AFTER TOM
Phill Weld said the Evenings with Tom Slaiman were “like a variety show with skits,” like the Johnny Carson Show or The Jack Benny Program. “Everyone in the room was part of the show. We were all family. He told stories from his life that were hilarious,” said Weld.
And this, a couple of lines from the Sorkin book: “We use words like honor, code, loyalty. We use these words as a backbone to a life spent defending something.” A dramatic change from the Tom Slaiman the public knew.
For Tom, “defending something,” might refer to the souls he cared for, those he met, and even those he’d never meet, including the local military veterans who will receive free admission to the play as a token of loyalty and appreciation for their service, for the fact that they knew so many who didn’t come home.
Ricco had a big job in 2020 when his father passed at 69 after a brief illness. Built like an Olympic weightlifter or professional boxer, yet just as gentle and highly intelligent as his father, Ricco had to gather the leads his father intended for the show, along with other friends in selected roles. He got them. But the play was called off for two years due to Covid.
TOM WARP
Playing the bad guy is difficult for Leszczynski, yet he brings that defiant arrogance powerfully in rehearsals, it’s certain the actor will scare some in the audience. The play program has a warning that the story’s content is not for the weak of heart.
Leszczynski said of Tom’s influence: “He directed me, always, it seems. He was so friendly and funny. I was stunned to hear of his passing. The talent he had, his easy rapport with an audience was unique.”
“This role is scary. I knew I couldn’t copy Jack Nicholson. For me it’s intimidating to become this character who is miles away from who I really am.”
Phill Weld said Tom Slaiman “plan’s on attending this show” because it’s directed by his son, Ricco.
“It’s Tom’s last hurrah. Though he’s no longer here, he’ll be here in spirit. You’ll feel it, which is why everyone who ever knew Tom should join us—we owe it to him in a way, to honor his life, and the joy he gave us.”
Putting on a show of this magnitude presented many challenges, Ricco said, but casting wasn’t one of them. “People who knew my dad loved him. and when I offered them a role, they were honored to be a part of it.”
DON’T BE LATE
The cast includes Tom’s cousin Carl Bishara, lifelong friends Sam Fadel and Richard Chown, and even Ricco’s brother Dan, who hasn’t been on stage in nearly 30 years.
To convince Dan, Ricco said: “You’ve got to do it. You’ve got to do it for Pop.”
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25, 31 and April 1, as well as 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2. To reserve tickets, attendees may call the box office at 716-405-0153 or visit www.WDplayhouse.com
The show is sponsored by the Statewide Community Program, from Arts Services, Inc., presented with Concord Theatricals and Samuel French, Inc.
