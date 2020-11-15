As state officials concentrate on Western New York’s infection rate, many fear the return of an economic shutdown to battle the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert and professor at the University at Buffalo, said such a move probably isn’t necessary, but that people can’t, “Do anything they want.”
“As you probably know, we’ve had a huge surge over the last couple of weeks,” Russo said. “I don’t know if you want to call this a second wave, because COVID never really went away.”
Russo said the virus has taken on new life after, “smoldering and bottoming out in early August,” gaining ground steadily by late September and then rising rapidly the first week of November.
“We’ve had a precipitous increase in the number of cases,” he said. “It probably coincides with the combination of people shifting to indoor activities and a variety of gatherings where people from different households, or social bubbles, are interacting, not wearing masks at all times.”
The bottom line, said Russo, is that the virus is still here, it’s still deadly and people shouldn’t take it lightly.
“There’s mixed messages about how serious this virus is, so people haven’t been taking it that seriously or they’re just tired and say, ‘I’m going to do what I want!’ or ‘It’s my constitutional right!’ and etc. and boom, here we go,” he said. “When you don’t follow public health measures the virus is able to effectively infect people quickly.”
Russo pointed out not only immediate reactions to COVID-19, but also intermediate reports on “brain fog” and “sense of taste and smell not coming back” for weeks or months after battling the virus. He even talked about long-term effects, which he believes should be considered even if the individual is young and strong enough to pull through any immediate sickness.
“You could have potentially – and the key word here is potential – long-term consequences that we haven’t defined,” Russo said. “We know this virus infects organs other than the lungs. It involves your brain, your GI tract, your kidneys, your heart and we’re seeing in young people that have been asymptomatic or not affected – eight to 10 weeks afterward – there’s evidence of inflammation in your heart and other organs, so the potential exists that there may be some organ damage that could have consequences down the line.”
There’s some good news. Russo said the susceptibility to COVID-19 is cut down when gathering outside. He also said that touching surfaces is less of a threat than once thought.
“We think that’s a minor mode of transmission, at this point,” he said. “It’s theoretical, and certainly if you touch anything you think might have been contaminated with infectious materials – someone sneezed on something and you’re worried about a high contact area – if you touch it, just wash your hands afterwards, you should be fine.”
“I don’t think we have to have a complete shutdown, no,” Russo said. “But we know how the virus is transmitted, through respiratory droplets, and we know masks and distancing will minimize that transmission. So, what we have to do is we have to realize this is the year of COVID. We can’t do all the things we want to do.”
