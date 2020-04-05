Independent Living of Niagara County, the largest organization of, and for, people with disabilities in the county, continues to stay open, with some changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is running support groups online and are doing “face-to-face meetings” — but they are now just over the computer or phone, to empower people with disabilities, including established consumers, new referrals, and others that have just discovered us.
Here are a few avenues that have been developed to connect with the community:
• The drivers of Independence Express van transportation service are delivering food, paperwork and medicine to people with disabilities who are unable to get to and from stores, offices, and businesses, free of charge.
• Working from home, peer counselors are providing person-to-person contact, offering relief for the isolation of dozens of individuals trapped in their homes.
• The Medicaid Application Assistance Program is working to make sure that individuals who are blind, over 65 years old, or disabled can acquire and/or maintain the appropriate health insurance. People with disabilities will not be forgotten during this time when monitoring one’s health is critical.
• The Taking Control Consumer-Directed Personal Assistance Program has been identified as an “essential program”, ensuring: that people with disabilities in need of in-home health care are receiving the service; that their Personal Assistants (PAs) are given proper orientation to perform the job; that hours and work benefits are managed appropriately, that the PAs are paid on time, and are reliable.
• Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service’s volunteer readers provide current news and information, as well as respite from the hour-by-hour stress of the pandemic, by broadcasting the printed word 7 days per week, 24 hours per day to people with a print disability.
If you know someone who is in need of any of these services, call ILNC at 284-4131; or go to our website at www.wnyil.org/Independent-Living-Niagara. Be aware that you are not alone nor helpless.
