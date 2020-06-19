The Niagara County Independence Party, which this month distributed a campaign mailer and a pair of robocalls in support of Niagara County District Attorney and candidate for county judge Caroline Wojtaszek, has not submitted updated campaign spending paperwork as required under New York State Board of Elections law since 2018.
"The Independence Party Committee of Niagara County" is listed under the address of party Chairperson Susan Agnello-Eberwein at 7170 Ward Road in North Tonawanda. The same address is listed for the "Independence Party Comm of Niagara Co.," a committee that has recorded donations to candidates and committees in Niagara County dating back to 2013 but has not filed up-to-date disclosure reports reflecting the total donations or expenditures.
John Conklin, a spokesman for the state elections board, said it appeared as though the "Independence Party Comm of Niagara Co." and the “Independence Party Committee of Niagara County” were variations of the same committee, which have been used to make contributions from Eberwein's Ward Road address. He confirmed that disclosure filings for the committees stopped after the July Periodic in 2018.
In the run-up to Tuesday's primary election, a pair of robocalls were placed by the Independence Party which has endorsed Wojtaszek for judge over her opponent, endorsed Democrat Michael Benedict, the law clerk for retiring Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon. In addition, the party distributed a mailer targeting the Benedict campaign's hiring of former Niagara County Public Information Officer Christian Peck whose posted several inflammatory remarks on Twitter amid the George Floyd protest, including one that followed the shooting of a protester that read: "About damn time. Now more, please."
The Benedict campaign has denounced the Tweets as inappropriate and not aligned with the candidate's values while announcing that it has since severed ties with Peck and his consulting firm, Excelsior Strategies.
Records on file with the state board of elections show more than a dozen campaign contributions totaling $2,860 being made to mostly Republican candidates in recent years, including eight donations that were recorded last year.
Agnello-Eberwein said she was unaware that the filings were not up-to-date and said the party's treasurer, Tom Jaccarino, was responsible for submitting financial information for the committee to the state board of elections.
Jaccarino could not be reached for comment.
Under state election law, all committees, except housekeeping committees, are required to file disclosure reports for all defined reporting periods in which they have activity – the raising or spending of money. Housekeeping committees are required to file reports only for the January and July periodic filing periods. A report can be an itemized report or a no-activity report. A non-housekeeping committee can skip some disclosure reports when they have no activity. Conklin confirmed that campaign committees are required to file a "non-activity" statement at least two times per year - in June and July - even if they do not receive any donations or spend any campaign funds during the reporting cycle.
Failure to file a required report, even a no-activity report, can result in a fine of up to $1,000 in an action brought by the enforcement counsel, according to the state board of elections. Failure to file three required reports in a given election cycle can result in a fine of up to $10,000 in an action brought by the enforcement counsel.
