Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino is angry about the rash of gun violence in Niagara Falls but he knows there’s not much he can do about it.
“It’s out of control everywhere,” Restaino said. “Following the meeting with the senator (Rob Ortt) and the assemblyman (Angelo Marinello), we have to start exploring what the criminal justice reforms have done to hamper law enforcement.”
The 2019 passage of reforms for bail and discovery of evidence for the defense have changed the landscape for prosecution. Restaino, who was a defense attorney before becoming a City Court judge, said he is very sensitive to defendants and their rights but “sometimes the medicines are worse than the disease.”
The state remains in a State of Emergency over gun violence.
Restaino said Police Superintendent John Faso has all sorts of resources in place but sometimes that isn’t enough.
“I suppose you have to know what happens,” Restaino said, “but when these people are out for a vigil there is no way to know where, when and who.”
Asked about those resources and if more could be done, Benning DeLaMater, the governor’s deputy communications director for public safety recounted the actions taken already.
“The Executive Order and disaster emergency regarding gun violence are still in effect, as they were extended by Gov. Hochul's Executive Order 1,” he said
DeLaMater said the state provides more than $2.8 million annually to Niagara Falls and Niagara County to support law enforcement agencies’ efforts to reduce crime and improve community safety including:
• $647,000 through Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, which supports the Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department
• $282,000 to the Niagara Falls PD and the Niagara County District Attorney and Sheriff’s offices to combat motor vehicle theft and insurance fraud
• $525,000 in aid to probation
• $938,000 to assist the DA’s Office with new discovery laws
• $89,000 to the DA’s office in aid to prosecution support
• $69,000 to combat tax evasion and other crimes against revenue
• $248,000 in state and federal aid to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Forensic Laboratory.
He also pointed out Niagara County is one of only 17 in the state to receive funding through the Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative.
In addition, Niagara County is home to one of only 10 Crime Analysis Centers supported by the state in partnership with local law enforcement. Those centers, which serve law enforcement agencies in 34 counties and any agency upon request, provide local agencies with crime analysis, intelligence and information that allow local police and prosecutors to more effectively solve, reduce and prevent crime.
The Crime Analysis Center in Niagara County handles approximately 300 requests for assistance monthly.
In addition, the state of emergency brought and initiative to the New York State Department of Labor which is partnering with local workforce development boards to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs. Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth age 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence are eligible.
Niagara Falls was one of 20 cities that received funding through the Violence Prevention Initiative to provide jobs to young adults. The city was awarded a $250,000 grant to provide permanent jobs to Niagara Falls young adults ages 18-24.
All those actions are not enough for Ortt and Morinello who see a massive need for re-reform of the criminal justice system.
“We need to sit down in a bipartisan way and tweak the criminal justice reforms,” Morinello said. “We went for a goal without any logic put together to correlate raise the age with criminal justice reform.”
An example of the cost of raise the age is that the suspect arrested in the recent robbery at DiCamillo Bakery had a lengthy arrest record and yet, because of his age, was protected from accountability and given youthful offender status.
“We need to get together and talk about solutions,” Morinello said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.