It was something the Rev. Ray Allen had never seen before.
While there have been plenty of high-profile events that have drawn a lot of media attention in his time, the 62-year-old pastor of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Niagara Falls said he can’t recall one that prompted local television news stations to focus their entire evening news programs to one particular subject.
Allen witnessed that one exception on Wednesday as he watched the at-times-painful sentencing proceedings of Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who admitted in November that he gunned down 10 Black people during a racially motivated mass shooting on May 14, 2022 at the Tops grocery store on Buffalo’s East Side.
“That is the first time that I ever watched a newscast in which the whole 30 minutes — outside of the commercials — was spent in response to a sentencing,” Allen said.
“(The) court session was super emotional. I have never witnessed anything like that,” he added.
Watching the emotional testimony from the victims’ family members and hearing 19-year-old Gendron offer an apology for the murders gave Allen pause. Allen said the experience made him realize now is the time for the community to come together to promote healing and to talk more about addressing issues related to racial intolerance that have been lingering across America for decades now.
“After such an emotional sentencing, I just thought it would be fitting to have a conversation around next steps,” he said. “I think that’s important when you come around such a difficult subject.”
Allen, in his role as a community organizer for the local faith-based group, Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope, is organizing a clergy caucus conversation that he hopes will help promote healing while spurring conversations about race and finding ways to bring people from diverse backgrounds together.
The event, which is open to all members of the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at NOAH’s corporate office in the Falls.
Allen said he was inspired to organize the caucus after hearing the judge in the Gendron case, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, who took time during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing to discuss America’s history of “individual and systemic discriminatory practices.” She also described white supremacy as an “insidious cancer” that has been “carefully cultivated and nurtured” by individuals and governments.
Eagan encouraged those in attendance in the courtroom to acknowledge the history, recognize it and learn from it.
“Let ours be the generation to put a stop to it,” she said.
In sentencing Gendron to life in prison, she told him she was giving him no mercy, no understanding and no second chances because there was “no place” for his “ignorant, hateful and evil ideologies in a civilized society.”
Allen said the sentencing caused him to think about the history of race relations in America. He said he also thought about the death of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy who was abducted, tortured and lynched in 1955 in Mississippi after being accused of offending a white woman.
While some things have changed for the better in the 67 years since Till’s murder, Allen noted that recent events, like the death of George Floyd and the mass shooting at Tops, show much more progress is needed.
“We’ve got to go to the next step,” he said. “How do we rectify the problem? The big question is now, when does it stop?”
Saturday’s clergy caucus gathering will take place from 11:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third floor in room 2 of NOAH’s offices located at 625 Tronolone Place, Niagara Falls.
Allen is asking individuals who wish to attend to RSVP by calling at 716-285-3590 or contacting him by phone or text at 716-812-7471.
“My hope is that people will roll up their sleeves and get involved and do something active about the problem of systemic racism and seeing what we can do to move the meter,” Allen said.
Starting next week, NOAH also intends to be part of the ongoing healing process by offering residents the chance to participate in healing circles, a practice that brings people together to sit in circles where they engage in prayer and discussion intended to promote one another’s healing. Allen said information about dates and registration will be made available soon.
