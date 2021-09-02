In wake of shooting, politicians seek reform

Increasing gun violence has the attention of state-elected officials representing Niagara Falls.
Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) and Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) held a press conference Thursday in front of Niagara Falls Police Headquarters to call on New York state to rescind bail reform defense disclosure policies.
“We’ve taken handcuffs off criminals and put them on people committing crimes,” Ortt said of the policy of releasing suspects on appearance tickets.
Ortt did not mention that Thursday morning’s Niagara Falls murder victim, Jahlil Rose, 20, was out on bail and awaiting trial on a sex crimes indictment.
Morinello, a former Niagara Falls judge, spoke about the need for judicial discretion. Far too often, judges have no option but to release suspects when they know detention would be the right thing to do.
“The politicians, district attorneys, judges, psychologists and social workers need to sit down and have a discussion,” Morinello said, “let’s not kid each other. The stats say crimes are down. The question is what crimes?”
Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso thanked Morinello and Orrt for hosting the event.
“For the first time since this started, you’ve given us an ear. There needs to be changes” Faso said.
Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti echoed Faso’s sentiments.
In July, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency over gun violence. His declaration included funding, but most went to jobs-related programs. He asked taxpayers to go to elected officials and implore them to change that.
“Go to your state elected officials about criminal justice reform,” Filicetti said. “$138 million (was allocated) and nothing for hot spot policing. We are talking about violent criminals. We’re not getting the help from the state that we need to get the job done.”
Faso talked about the negative impact of the “raise the age” change which allows progressively older teens who commit serious crimes to be treated as juveniles. That law was responsible for the young man who recently robbed DiCamillo Bakery on Pine Avenue to be caught and released multiple times and still be treated as juveniles.
