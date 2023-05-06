While local Republican leaders have likened the move to a “power grab” aimed at controlling resources and even patronage jobs at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., the Democratic senator who pushed through legislation that resulted in the removal of the public entity’s entire board said it was necessary to clean up the “pervasive” corruption and restore the public’s trust.
In an interview with this newspaper, state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, defended the Democratic-led decision to include language in the new state budget that removed all 17 directors of OTB’s board in favor of a new slate of members.
Kennedy was instrumental in making sure the WROTB measure was included in the budget bills signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this week.
He said he did so because recent audits by the New York State Comptroller’s Office, longstanding concerns about part-time board directors receiving publicly financed health insurance and reports of an ongoing investigation into WROTB activities made it clear something had to be done to change the organization’s direction.
Kennedy said it was clear to him and others that WROTB’s upper management, including the-now former directors, weren’t taking the situation seriously enough to make the changes he believes are needed.
“In many ways, those suggestions have been ignored, whether it’s been the state comptroller doing his audits or the attorney general a decade and a half ago making suggestions or, from what we’re told at least, ongoing investigations by the FBI,” Kennedy said.
“The public has lost trust in the Western Regional OTB and it’s time to do things differently and restore that public trust and ensure that the people are represented by that board,” he added. “The way you do that is exactly how the bill has been written: representation by the population of the people they serve.”
That last part, a controversial re-working of the board’s makeup to give larger municipal stakeholders in WROTB, including Erie and Monroe counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, more voting power than rural municipalities drew strong criticism from several local Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and New York state Senate Minority Leader Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
Republicans argued the new rules of representation will come at an expense to rural communities.
Kennedy disagreed, saying it’s only right for communities with larger populations served by WROTB to have a greater voice in decision-making.
“There’s no reason Schuyler County, with a population of 17,000 people, should have as much representation as Erie County, with a population of nearly 1 million people,” he said. “It just doesn’t make any sense. For the last 50 years, that’s how it’s been. Now you have a weighted vote that puts the power in the hands of the people.”
Kennedy described the response his office has received on the matter as “overwhelmingly positive and supportive.”
So what now?
While there is not technically a board in place at WROTB, Kennedy noted that the board has traditionally met only once or twice a month and is not scheduled to do so again until the end of May.
In the interim, he said, managers and employees who work at WROTB locations, including Batavia Downs Gaming, will be expected to continue doing their jobs.
“We will expect that the Western Region OTB will function seamlessly for those that utilize it,” Kennedy said. “Internally, as it pertains to the operations, it will be cleaned up. That’s the expectation.”
The “clean up” will come from new members of the board, which Kennedy said he expects stakeholder municipalities to begin appointing soon. Those new board directors will serve four-year terms. They will be appointed by the mayors in the cities and by county executives in counties that have executives. The other county reps will be chosen by either boards of supervisors or county legislatures.
Kennedy said his expectation of the new board is that it will be “reform-minded” and will create more of an atmosphere of transparency and accountability at OTB.
“The board meets once a month and the expectation is that each municipality represented will have their appointments in an expeditious manner,” Kennedy said.
