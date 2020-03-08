Neighbors are still gagging a little more than two years after the Republic Services, formerly Allied Waste, landfill on Niagara Falls Boulevard was fined for an odor that enveloped neighboring businesses and residential areas.
Residents thought they were rid of the malicious smell several months ago, but within the last month, it has returned stronger than before, according to Ron Licht. He said the smell has eve forced him pull over to the side of the road to vomit and it's made his 4-year-old daughter gag as well. Despite living far away from the landfill, Licht said the smell spreads across the town quickly.
“I have window air conditioners in my house because I have boiler heat,” Licht said. “I remember I had to shut my air conditioner off several times because it smells so bad. I live about two miles away from the dump. I live off E. Britton Drive by Lockport Road. And, that’s a good distance away from there but you could still smell it.”
Since the return of the odor, there have been no reports of health problems but as someone who works in a chemical plant, Licht knows there are health risks involved smelling something like hydrogen sulfide for great periods of time.
According to the U.S. Departments of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), low exposure to hydrogen sulfide can irritate the eyes, nose and lungs. Prolonged exposure can cause inflammation, headaches, fatigue, and insomnia. Further exposure can result in conjunctivitis (pink eye) loss of smell/olfactory fatigue, respiratory tract irritation and pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs).
The landfill was fined $75,000 for releasing the chemical into the atmosphere. In Oct. 2017, agency investigators found Republic’s landfill was the primary source of “sulfur and garbage-type odor complaints.” Licht has spoken with the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation), and the owners the landfill, Republic Services, numerous times but the rotten smell still hangs in the air.
His new course of action will be to join a class action lawsuit filed in 2018 which names Emily Hickey as the plaintiff. The suit alleges that Republic Services failed to install adequate systems to neutralize the scent, created by emissions of hydrogen sulfide. Licht is unsure about the status of the lawsuit. Hickey’s attorney, Jan Smolak, said, “the action is pending with a motion for class certification due at the end of March in front of Judge Boniello. Also pre-certification discovery has been conducted between the parties in advance of the motion.”
Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace is aware of the odors and has spoken with state Sen. Robert Ortt's office and Niagara Falls’ Mayor Robert Restaino because, while many want to blame the landfill for the smell, there are many businesses, such as Cascades, Buffalo Fuel, Green Pac, Covanta, etc. that could also be contributing to the odor. He spoke with the manager of the landfill, Joe Kostusiak, who told him there have been numerous precautions put in place to prevent this from occurring.
Kostusiak himself said, “The NYSDEC has been in contact with us regarding odors, they are also on-site once a week for inspections, and understand that we are not the main source of the odors. It’s the industry around us contributing to the issue. We continue to do due diligence by installing additional piping and collection points to collect the landfill gas as we continue to fill the current landfill cell we are in. We have H2S meters around the perimeter of the landfill that are monitored weekly and we have not had any “hits” on them in over seven months. There have been no changes in the way we are operating the landfill, it’s status quo.
"We have not had any odor violations or complaints in over a year and a half and are very proud of that fact.”
Niagara County Legislator Christopher A. Robins added he has been inundated with calls from residents and has been in touch with Republic Waste Services, though he didn’t get much of an answer about the smell. He was told the smell is not going to be permanent but will only temporarily linger.
Licht feels that after the $75,000 fine was paid, local government officials were willing to let things go. The smell seems to be the worst near Military Road, according to Licht. He has reached out to some of the newly elected county legislators to get them to stand behind the townspeople on this issue, seeking to rise above the odor that has besieged the town.
“I’m trying to get a bunch of people together,” Licht said. “I don’t know if we have to take action by picketing or going to city hall. I don’t know what the deal is now, but us, as residents we have to move forward on it, we’re going to figure it out and take action. We’re not going to let it go. That seems like what a lot of the officials want us to do, especially our county legislators who were involved in this. They just want to sweep it under the rug. We can’t let this go, I work in a chemical plant, this stuff kills people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.