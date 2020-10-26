LOCKPORT — An Illinois man has pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court to a charge stemming from a November 2019 robbery of a North Tonawanda convenience store.
Christopher Lindsey, 30, from Peoria, Illinois, pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree robbery during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Mathew J. Murphy III. He faces a potential prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 15 years.
Murphy made no commitment on Lindsey's possible sentence, while accepting his plea. Lindsey was originally charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.
North Tonawanda police said Lindsey held-up a clerk at the 7-Eleven store in the 400 block of Oliver Street. At the time of the robbery, police said Lindsey had been staying with friends at an apartment elsewhere on Oliver Street.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the apartment and seized a gun that they said linked Lindsey to the 7-Eleven robbery and others in the Western New York area. The gun was described as a replica Walther PPK BB gun pistol.
Detectives said the pistol "had the look and feel of a genuine Walther PPK pistol", a weapon made popular in the James Bond movie series. Investigators said Lindsey confessed to his involvement in the North Tonawanda robbery and others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.