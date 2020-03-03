The International Joint Commission has initiated an “expedited review” of Plan 2014, the organization announced Tuesday.
After receiving $1.5 million each from the United States and Canada, the IJC has decided to investigate possible improvements that could be made to Lake Ontario outflow regulation activities. Lake Ontario has recorded record-high water levels, with many local property owners and municipalities experiencing costly property damage as a result.
The 18- to 24-month investigation will focus on gathering information to help figure out how to best manage Lake Ontario.
This effort will be managed by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management (GLAM) Committee, a sub-committee to the IJC’s International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, International Niagara Board of Control, and the International Lake Superior Board of Control.
The GLAM Committee provides all of the Great Lakes control Boards, including the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, with the scientific data and analysis required to review the performance of regulation plans so that the Boards can evaluate potential changes to those plans. The GLAM Committee has already started executing tasks in support of this expedited review to help the Board with key decisions for this spring.
“The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process,” Jane Corwin, U.S. co-chair of the IJC said.
This advisory group will be made up of people representing a wide range of interests throughout the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River system.
“The advisory group will create an invaluable, direct connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system,” added Pierre Béland, Canadian co-chair of the IJC.
