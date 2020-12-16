The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board's request for authority to deviate from Plan 2014 and, as conditions permit, increase outflows from the Moses-Saunders dam on the river was approved by the International Joint Commission.
The risk of high water on Lake Ontario in 2021 is moderate due to persistent high-water levels on Lake Erie and the upper Great Lakes, according to the lake-river board. That will cause inflows to Lake Ontario from Lake Erie to remain high during the winter months.
The main driver of a high-water event in the Lake Ontario basin will depend on seasonal factors such as precipitation and snowpack runoff, the board added.
Since June, Lake Ontario levels have steadily declined to just above the seasonal long-term average. Levels remain below those that would automatically grant the board the authority to deviate from Plan 2014 outflows.
In recognition of the risk of a high-water event in 2021, the board will implement a deviation strategy that it describes as taking advantage of opportunities that may arise through the winter. It's considered a test, and the test period is Jan. 1 through the end of February, after which the strategy is to be reassessed and could be revised with a request for further deviation authority, should conditions warrant.
During the test, flow limits are expected to pertain to low Lake St. Lawrence levels, municipal water intakes and river ice formation.
With its announcement earlier this week, the board reiterated its assertion that "natural, uncontrolled hydrologic factors (water supply conditions between now and next spring) are the primary driver of water level fluctuations on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River."
"If basin conditions are extremely wet, and similar to those observed in 2017 and 2019, no deviation strategy will prevent water levels that can cause flooding and damage shoreline properties," the board stated in a media release. "Providing those types of benefits are beyond the reach of water regulation and are more reliably addressed through coastal resilience and planning."
Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows is available at https://www.ijc.org/en/loslrb and on Facebook (InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard).
