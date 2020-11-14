A plan to merge the Niagara Falls Police Department with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is being dismissed by law enforcement and political leadership in both the city and county.
And the elected official advancing the idea said Friday it's not actually a plan or proposal, it was just "a newspaper column."
In response to emailed questions from the Gazette, Falls City Council Chairman Chris Voccio who "made a suggestion" that the two law enforcement agencies be merged insisted his suggestion did not rise to the level of a plan or proposal.
"You refer to my 'plan', but again, this was a newspaper column, not a plan," Voccio wrote in response to a reporter's question. "Bear in mind that I made no proposal, I merely wrote a newspaper column."
But at least one member of the city council viewed Voccio's published "expression of frustration" as a possible plan to slice the police department out of the city budget.
"That's a very interesting proposal," Council Member Kenny Tompkins said. "A very interesting proposal. But is it do-able? It's got so many moving parts. I don't think it's do-able. We all want more (law enforcement), but how do you pay for it?"
Other council members did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Voccio's writings.
The council chair did suggest the city "should seriously consider having the (Niagara County) Sheriff's (Office) manage law enforcement in the city. This will preserve public safety and protect taxpayers at the same time."
Falls Police Officer Mike Lee, the president of the Niagara Falls Police Club, which represents uniform officers and detectives, disagreed with Voccio's assessment.
"I think that puts the city at risk," Lee said. "Certainly there are response time and safety issues (that would be involved in a potential merger with the sheriff's office). And we've worked hard with the community to build relationships and that would be wiped out."
Other officers suggested that Voccio's claim that the sheriff's office would be "unfettered by some of the restrictions that prevent sound management practices in our police department" sounded like an attempt at union-busting.
Voccio also characterized Falls police brass and the union that represents uniformed patrol officers and detectives as "the racket." He clarified the use of the term on Friday.
"I didn’t use the term 'racket' in the sense of organized crime, but rather a system that is used for gain," he wrote in response to Gazette questions.
At a Friday news conference, where he praised concession agreements with the city's police and fire unions that helped close a $4.5 million budget deficit, Mayor Robert Restaino dismissed a law enforcement merger with the county.
"Some have foolishly suggested various wild ideas about receiving better public safety services than those provided by our public safety professionals. I think that's absurd," Restaino said. "There are no better public safety professionals than our Niagara Falls Fire Department and our Niagara Falls Police Department. There are no better public safety professionals than ours."
In comments after his news conference, Restaino added, "The idea you can get better public safety (by merging with the sheriff's office) is insulting to the men and women who serve us every day."
Voccio told the Gazette he "never intended to insult (the mayor) or anyone else."
The suggestion of a law enforcement merger did not play well in the county seat of Lockport either. Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, the chair of the legislature's Safety Committee, which oversees the sheriff's office, offered no support for the idea.
"I have never been in support of any concept that would have the Niagara County Sheriff's Office take over the Niagara Falls Police Department," Godfrey said. "I've never taken that seriously. I think the mayor's statement should put this to rest once and for all."
And newly elected Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he has no plans to "double the size of my law enforcement division" and move into the Falls.
"I have no interest in consolidating with the Niagara Falls Police Department," Filicetti said. "I will continue to work with Superintendent (Thomas) Licata on any future collaborations."
