The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency granted a six-month extension of its incentive package Wednesday to allow construction to begin on Amazon’s distribution facility in the Town of Niagara.
The IDA originally granted $124 million in various tax incentives to the e-commerce giant for its Lockport Road location last year. Since then, no construction at the site has taken place.
The extension will run through Feb. 10, 2024. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly previously said that the extension is administrative in nature.
Agency Counsel Mark Gabriele said as part of the benefits granted last year, two six-month extensions to the inducement were possible as long as the project remains the same. He added one of the issues delaying this was the purchase of 216 acres of land from Brooklyn-based Gotham Homes 18 LLC., which he said happened recently.
“We feel fairly confident that it’s moving forward,” Gabriele said.
IDA Chairman Mark Onesi said extensions like this are not unusual, also confident that the project would continue ahead.
Amazon public relations manager Steve Kelly said the facility is still in the planning stages. The extension is administrative and the project status remains the same.
“We are grateful for the support of the town and the Niagara County IDA, and we will continue to work closely with all stakeholders as plans progress,” Kelly said, adding that they purchased the land at the end of July. He did not say how much the land was purchased for.
When trying to confirm Gabriele and Kelly’s claim, county employees were unable to find records of such a land sale on Wednesday.
The $550 million facility has been projected to create 1,000 jobs, 950 of them as warehouse/logistics workers who would earn an average wage of $15 per hour. Construction would take between 18 and 24 months to complete.
Despite the promise of jobs and a reported $1.28 billion in economic benefits, its has drawn criticism from residents and watchdogs organizations for the amount of incentives given, one of the 10 largest disclosed packages Amazon has received, increased traffic on local roads, and the low-paying jobs, low-skill jobs that come along with it.
