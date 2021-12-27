Falls police responded to several accidents on the 56th Street Bridge Monday afternoon.
According to reports from the scene, nine vehicles were involved in accidents due to icy conditions on the bridge. The bridge was closed to traffic until it could be salted by city vehicles.
There were also two accidents on reported on the Hyde Park Bridge due to icy conditions. A Falls police officer was reportedly injured and taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center after a car slid into their patrol vehicle while they were taking an accident report.
