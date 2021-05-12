The artwork wasn't going to last long but eager artists made their way out to Cornerstone CFCU Arena’s Kenan Rink on Wednesday to give it a last makeover in whatever colors they wanted. Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., interested individuals were doled out paints and brushes with the option to paint whatever they wanted.
This was the last fundraiser benefiting the organization before the ice in the Kenan Rink is broken up and taken away to make room for an indoor gymnasium.
“Every year we take this rink out, so tomorrow we’re going to start doing that,” Shelley Unocic, executive director of the ice arena, said. “We though it’d be fun and unique to get everybody together again if we did a little ‘Paint the Rink’ fundraiser.”
Unocic said that all proceeds from the event ($5 per person) would go back into the non-profit. She explained that while many people think the Cornerstone CFCU Arena is a city rink, in reality, it is a non-profit that receives no funding from the city at all and is able to stay operating through different grants and fundraisers.
One of the services it produces is scholarships for children’s programing right on the ice. Sometimes someone comes in that wants to learn to ice skate, Unocic said, but can’t pay for all eight lessons. Fundraisers like “Paint the Rink” go a long way in helping to bridge that gap.
Unocic said the Cornerstone CFCU Arena was originally a blight on the landscape of Lockport, but since 2014 has become a community center. Some of the programming in the building includes a day care supervised by Youth Mentoring Services which was started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for first responders’ children.
“It came out of COVID, we started March 23, 2020,” Unocic said. “I got a call from ENH (Eastern Niagara Hospital) and they said that 20% of their workforce called off today because of child care. You cannot have a pandemic without a hospital. We talked to a couple different agencies, and about a week later Youth Mentoring Services stepped up and we started offering child care to essential workers first. We had children of nurses, and nursing home aids, and postal workers and people from the air base and some city workers. We had people who truly needed us. There was emergency grant money we were able to receive, so they didn’t have to pay.”
Unocic also said that ConnectLife has been using some of the space to run blood donation clinics.
“It’s not your typical arena,” she said.
