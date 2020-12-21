'Ice cave' dining domes make their debut at Rainforest Cafe

Ice caves have made their debut at the Rainforest Cafe on Old Falls Street.
The geodesic domes, which are available by reservation only, are located on the Rainforest Cafe patio. Patrons can use a scannable QR code menu to allow for contactless ordering of a wide variety of menu items.
“We wanted to give the local community members a fun and festive activity that they can use to celebrate the season, birthdays or just a fun night out,” said Sheraton hotel manager Dan Tighe. “This ties in perfectly with our goal to continue to create unique attractions to drive more people to downtown Niagara Falls.”
To allow for a safe dining experience, the units include panels that can open and help adjust airflow inside. Dining times are limited to two hours, and each unit is electrostatically disinfected after use. Those interested in reserving an ice cave can call the Sheraton at 285-3361. An informational website is available at sheratonatthefalls.com/rainforestcafe.
Owned and operated by American Niagara Hospitality, the 14,000-square-foot restaurant offers a variety of tropical dishes made from scratch, set in a recreated jungle setting.
