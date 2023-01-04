The Ice at Canalside will reopen on Friday with a new slate of programming to welcome skaters back. The Ice at Canalside closed on Dec. 22 in anticipation of a historic storm and has remained closed since.
A “Buffalo Strong” skate will welcome skaters back on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. to raise money for the American Heart Association to support CPR training in response to both the lives lost to cardiac events during the blizzard and Damar Hamlin’s cardiac event during Monday night’s Buffalo Bills game. A dollar of every admission ticket sold will be donated to the association along with funds raised from the raffles of a signed Dion Dawkins helmet and signed Stefon Diggs football, both items donated by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
“We are thrilled to get skaters back and provide a place for Buffalonians to come together at the Ice at Canalside,” said Lauren Moloney-Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront. “On top of skating, ice bikes, bumper cars and igloos, we will be offering several promotions for everyone to take advantage of between now and the end of the skating season.”
Here’s a rundown of the upcoming programming at the Ice at Canalside:
Wednesdays – Paula’s and Pints Night – Come and enjoy a cold beverage along with a fresh Paula’s donut for only $5.
Thursdays – College Night – Students can show their college ID cards any Thursday and receive buy-one, get-one skate admission and skate rental.
Fridays – Theme Skate Night – Dress for the occasion and strap on your skates. The Ice at Canalside will feature a new theme each Friday night with live DJ music. Theme nights include a Silent Disco, Glow Skate, Luau Night and much more.
This month will also see the return of Ice Fest to Canalside, Jan. 13-15. The weekend-long celebration will feature live ice sculpting, a dueling chainsaws ice carving demo, on-site vendors, an ice bar serving beer, wine and specialty drinks, live DJ music and so much more.
The Ice at Canalside will resume normal hours of operation and will be open through Feb. 26.
