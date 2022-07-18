The leader of a national watchdog organization is not happy with the amount of proposed tax breaks going toward Amazon’s planned Niagara County distribution center.
“If I were a local official, I would not give Amazon one dime,” said Greg LeRoy, the founder of the Washington-based Good Jobs First, a nonprofit organization that tracks subsidies new developments receive.
Good Jobs First was founded 24 years ago and had previously done work tracking the subsidies businesses like Walmart, Target, Bass Pro, and Cabala’s receive through different economic development programs. They were also the first to reveal that in March 2012, Amazon opened an economic development office where they hired a veteran economic incentives consultant, and ever since Amazon has gotten around 20 incentive deals per year since 2012.
Good Jobs First’s subsidy tracking database lists that Amazon received more than $4.7 billion in subsidies, $4.1 billion of those from across the United States.
“Retail is almost never a smart investment in economic development, unless its addressing a need like a food desert or a neighborhood without basic retail,” LeRoy said, adding that getting everyone to see what’s happening is the first step to having a more open debate.
Amazon applied for around $123 million in tax incentives to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency for 15 years after their center opens, which includes $26 million in sales tax exemptions, $94 million in real property tax abatement, and $3.55 million in mortgage recording tax exemption. It will pay out $49 million in taxes total for the first 15 years, then pay $9.5 million per year after that.
LeRoy said this is one of the largest Amazon tax breaks he has seen in New York state, with the under construction center in Monroe County supposedly receiving $150 million in tax incentives over 15 years. That amount of time is a lifetime for local economies, and he wonders if there will be any other retails stores left as e-commerce continues to grow. Amazon is also dealing with antitrust investigations from the European Union and the Federal Trade Commission.
“Why would we pay a company seeking allegedly monopolistic behavior?” LeRoy asked, saying that is the same issue Good Jobs First raised in tracking Walmart.
To LeRoy, Amazon is going to come to communities no matter what because its business model requires it to build warehouses everywhere. He feels that Amazon should pay to arrive in a communities because it causes wear and tear and is why other retail spaces are closing.
He also said that once those 15 years of tax incentives are up, Amazon would likely insist that the warehouse is not worth as much as when it was first built. So the county would not only miss out on the warehouse’s high taxable value right after its completion, it would end up with a smaller contribution down the road.
While the facility promises 950 warehouse and logistics jobs and 50 management jobs, data from the occupational safety and health administration showed higher than above average injury rates among those warehouse jobs and turnover rates of 150%.
“They did raise wages due to pressure,” LeRoy said, “but even at that rate there’s high turnover because they’re grueling jobs.”
The $3,00,000 facility will be located on 216 acres of land at 8995 Lockport Road, near the Niagara Falls International Airport. It’s location follows a trend of facilities placed near traffic flows, whether they be airports, highways, and railroad depots.
Another complaint raised about the facility by those opposing it is traffic concerns about the number of vehicles going in and out. Amazon proposed that the site would have 1,755 parking spaces, 414 trailer parking stalls, and 55 loading docks. LeRoy said residents can expect 18-wheelers bringing in stock 24/7 along with more smaller vans making those last mile deliveries.
Representatives speaking on Amazon’s behalf during Wednesday’s Niagara County IDA meeting said that their vehicles run on diesel fuel and the company is brining in electric vehicles as part of its sustainability program.
“They have plans to electrify the fleet, but nothing’s on the road yet,” LeRoy said. “Even EV’s cause wear and tear.”
On July 7, Amazon pulled out a deal for a new air cargo facility at Newark Liberty International Airport, operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Reports say that while Amazon and the Port Authority were unable to reach an agreement on lease terms, local opposition came from residents who were concerned about air pollution and health-related issues.
A report published by Consumer Reports this past December found that newer Amazon facilities are being disproportionately placed in neighborhoods that are poorer and have more residents of color.
While IDA chairman Mark Onesi claims Niagara County stands to gain $1.3 billion in economic benefits from this project, LeRoy said the problem with such a calculation like that is it is hard to determine due to factors like possible tax breaks for machinery and materials and the taxes workers pay out of their paychecks.
State Departments of Labor is required to post notices on its website of companies that are planning mass layoffs to comply with the WARN Act. LeRoy said that in some states, 30-40% of those listings are in the retail sector, whether they be bankrupt chains or big box stores.
“We have to ask, ‘is this job churn?’” LeRoy asked, with those brick and mortar stores laying off employees as they grow their e-commerce sides. “They’re hiring, but its retail moving from one retail job to another. Taxpayers should not be paying for that.”
