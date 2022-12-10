Marg Domagalski received a surprising telephone call on Thursday.
It was from a representative of the auto maker Hyundai.
They called to tell Marg — who has dedicated many years to helping preserve and protect the former Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church campus on Falls Street in Niagara Falls — that her efforts in the community were greatly appreciated.
They were appreciated so much, in fact, that Hyundai named her its first official recipient of the grand prize for its ”Salute to Heroes” program.
On Friday, the president of the local non-profit group Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service visited a local West Herr Hyundai dealership to claim her prize — a brand new 2023 Tucson compact SUV.
“I was absolutely overwhelmed,” Domagalski said. “I had absolutely no clue. I didn’t even know about the promotion. When I got the phone call, I as totally surprised and, of course, in shock.”
“It’s truly a blessing that I did not expect,” she added. “To have a brand new car with a bumper-to-bumper warranty is just amazing. It truly is.”
Hyundai’s “Salute to Heroes” program honors special people who do heroic things in the community, including those who show true compassion and a sense of duty to help family, friends and strangers in their time of need.
Domagalski was nominated for the program by Claudette Walk for her work both as an advocate for preserving Holy Trinity and as a selfless person who consistently helps others who are in need.
“It was an honor and a privilege to do that for Marge,” Walk said. “She does so much for the community.”
In 2008, Domagalski helped organize the effort to preserve the historic Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church building and complex. She co-founded Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help others in the community, provide family friendly events year round and preserve the historic landmark. The organization also runs a thrift store at the site.
Holy Trinity was closed as a church as part of a 2007 Buffalo Catholic Diocese consolidation plan that involved five parishes in downtown Niagara Falls.
With Domagalki’s help, Niagara Heritage of Hope and Service purchased the site in 2009. The site, which includes the former church building, rectory and school as well as a garage, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places a year later and has been operating as a site for community events and more ever since.
“People still love it,” Domagalski said. “It’s just the architectural beauty. You don’t want to lose it. The buildings are important to the community. Once we lose them, you’ll never get them back.”
Domagalski said she didn’t expect to be recognized for her work at Holy Trinity and is honored by knowing that she was chosen out of a field of so many other worthy nominees not just in the Falls but across Western New York.
“I do what I do because I love it,” she said. “I love helping people.”
Rita Mariani, a representative from Hyundai, said the company considered Domagalski the right person to serve as its first official honoree of the “Salute to Heroes” program in Western New York.
“We think she does a phenomenal job in her charity work,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.