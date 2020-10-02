The body of a man who apparently drowned after his kayak overturned was recovered from Hyde Park Lake following an hours-long search Thursday night.
Falls firefighters were originally called to the scene for a water rescue attempt late Thursday afternoon.
Falls fire officials said they responded to a report of a "person in the water having difficulty."
According to city reports, the man had been paddling the lake when his kayak overturned. Firefighters said when they arrived in the park they were told a bystander had attempted to assist the man but he disappeared from view.
The bystander was reportedly unable to assist the person in the water but was able to make it back to shore himself.
Firefighters entered the lake waters and searched for the missing person. They were later joined by the Niagara County Dive Team in the search.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the body of the unidentified man was located in the lake and a coroner was called to the scene. Fire trucks and police cars were moved to create a privacy barrier where the body was brought to shore.
