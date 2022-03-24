Hyde Park Boulevard improvement project to start

State officials announced Thursday that work on a $2.8 million Hyde Park Boulevard improvement project will soon begin.
The work — which stretches from Lockport Road to Route 104 in the Falls, Town of Niagara and Lewiston — is expected to be completed early next year.
The preventative maintenance project will improve safety for both traffic and pedestrians.
The work on Hyde Park Boulevard will include milling and resurfacing 1.6 miles of pavement with a new layer of asphalt. Drainage improvements will be made within the project limits. In addition, traffic signs along Hyde Park will be replaced.
Pedestrian signals with countdown timers will also be upgraded and curb ramps will be replaced to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“This project on Hyde Park Boulevard will have lasting benefits for the community, saving taxpayer dollars in the long term while making a positive and immediate difference in the lives of Western New York residents and visitors,” state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a release.
Added state Sen. Robert Ortt, “Because of the difficult winters that our region is subjected to, our roads and transportation infrastructure take extensive damage and wear. These proactive and preventative measures by the Department of Transportation will help ensure that State Route 61 remains in a safe travel condition for motorists in the years to come, saving the state and drivers money on potentially costly repairs.”
The DOT also reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
