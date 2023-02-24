LEWISTON — A new place to get drinks and pizza has opened its doors in Lewiston, one which pays tribute to the village’s early history.
Occupying the building next to the former Griffin Gastropub on Center Street, which will also soon house a Taquito Lindo taco restaurant, Hustler’s Tavern is very different than the other places the Vecchies family runs.
“We decided to take the opportunity to open up a nice full-service restaurant and cocktail bar in Lewiston that no one really offers,” General Manager Dan Vecchies said. He owns and operates Hustler’s with his brother Ryan and sister Erin. His family also runs three Flip Burger locations in Western New York, one of which is across the street from Hustler’s Tavern.
The name of the restaurant harkens back to the early 1800s when Catherine Hustler started the original Hustler’s Tavern. In 1813, when British forces burned Lewiston to the ground during the War of 1812, historical evidence indicated that the tavern was left standing. Some speculated, Vecchies included, that it was because British officers remembered all the good times they had at the place. A mural next to the restaurant’s bar, done by local artist Thomas Paul Asklar, depicts parts of the tavern’s history.
Hustler is also credited with having invented the cocktail, which got its term when she used the tail feather of a cockerel to stir her gin mixtures.
Catherine ran the tavern with her husband Thomas, who died in 1821, and until she died in 1832.
It was also a frequent stop for the American writer James Fenimore Cooper, who stayed in Lewiston as he wrote his 1821 novel, “The Spy.” Catherine and Thomas were the basis for two characters in the book, Sergeant Hollister and Elizabeth “Betty” Flanagan, and the tavern served as the inspiration for the “Hotel Flanagan” in that book.
Along with offering six signature cocktails that reflect its history, where each one is made from scratch, the restaurant also offers food like Detroit-style pizza, crispy brussels sprouts, pork belly tacos and cuban sandwiches, and salads. The Detroit-style pizza, which is baked in a rectangular pan, has a thick crust, and has cheese with a caramelized texture, is not offered elsewhere in this part of Niagara County and has made inroads in Western New York.
Since it opened on Dec. 27, Vecchies and chef Dan DiPizio said they have gotten a lot of great feedback with the food and atmosphere, with plenty of returning customers and getting more reservations. Weekends are packed while the weekdays were hit and miss during January.
“At one point, we had a full house every single night for a whole week, and that was really nice,” DiPizio said.
Hustler’s Tavern is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. Come spring, the restaurant plans to be open seven days a week, start putting in patio furniture, and have a Sunday brunch menu.
“The menu is gonna grow, the drink menu is going to evolve, but we’re trying to do it at a proper pace to not give us too much, to make our standards sloppy,” DiPizio said. “At the same time, we definitely have a lot more we’re trying to fill.”
