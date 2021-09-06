If he’d had his way, Niagara Falls pediatrician, Dr. Edward Brown, would have walked quietly out the door last week with no fanfare to mark his retirement.
His friends and colleagues however, were having none of that. Many of those who have watched the doctor’s impact on his young patients and their families through 36 years of service, were determined that the community should know the kind of man who was ending his career at the Community Health Center of Niagara Falls on Highland Avenue.
The pediatrician's boss, Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo Inc., felt it was important to honor such a remarkable employee.
“As CEO of a health center, the opportunity to have someone like Dr. Brown on your team comes once in a lifetime,” Ansari said. “His level of dedication to this community and his profession is an example of excellence that remains unparalleled and will be irreplaceable.”
The Community Health Center of Niagara, where Brown worked, is one of four federally-supported clinics providing health care to underserved communities locally with sites in Cheektowaga, Lockport, Buffalo and Niagara Falls, and it now bears silent testimony to Brown’s service.
Late in August, days before the end of his 36-year career in Niagara Falls, including 21 years as a pediatrician at Planned Parenthood, a celebration with local dignitaries was held to honor the doctor by renaming the pediatric wing at the Niagara Falls center in his name. It is now called the Dr. Edward I. Brown Pediatric Wing.
His friend, Dr. Leon Smith, a fellow deacon at New Hope Baptist Church on Buffalo Avenue, called the doctor “iconic” in Niagara Falls.
“We’ve had three noted African American physicians in Niagara Falls," explained Smith, joining Brown’s name with Dr. Charles B. Hayes and Dr. Clayburn Booth.
"These three African American physicians are iconic in Niagara Falls,” he said. “I truly hope another African American physician will come to serve the Niagara Falls community.”
Brown has a loyal following of patients, many of whom have grown into parents themselves. “He has probably taken care of three or four generations of people in the city, especially single mothers,” said Karla Thomas, director of outreach and marketing for the Niagara Falls center. “It's almost like he’s a local celebrity,” she said of Brown. “Everybody knows him because he took care of everybody kids.”
The pediatrician care for his patients went beyond just doing his job, Thomas explained. “Some people have an inborn natural love of people that just shines through. He’s one of those people that will quietly enter the room but you’ll know that the atmosphere has changed. Suddenly, there’s a certain kindness in the air,” she said.
Brown is humble about his ability to connect with his young patients, noting the secret is to keep them relaxed as possible. He said he tells them silly jokes, such as looking into their ears to check for ear wax and announcing they’ve got potatoes in their ears. Giving shots isn’t quite so easy.
“A lot of the times, they get immunizations and they are afraid of that, but you try to just make them feel comfortable and loved,” he said.
One mom, whose three daughters were patients of Dr. Brown — mostly when he had a pediatrics office at Planned Parenthood in Niagara Falls — was delighted to add her words to praise for Brown.
"He was like those loving, friendly doctors you sometimes see on TV shows,” said Tamicka Richardson, whose daughters, Karmicka Magwood, 28, Emmonielle Magwood, 24 and Angellina Ligammare, 12, began seeing the doctor as babies.
“He always had good jokes for the kids. He was always very attentive to the children. He wasn’t just talking to me. He made sure me and the kids understood what was going on.”
Brown admitted he’s going to miss his patients and their parents and when asked what he would like say to them, he had these words: “Tell them I thank them for having the confidence in me to take care of their children and that it was a pleasure and a blessing from God.”
While he is quiet about his future plans, except for noting he wants to spend more time relaxing and enjoying life with his family, including his wife and five adult children, there is one thing that those who know him expect he will be doing on many Sundays after church.
As Brown was praised for his faith-filled church and community service by Pastor Rev. Harvey Kelley at New Hope Baptist Church, where the pediatrician was a deacon for 20 years, the pastor noted Brown had another very special talent.
“In addition to his medical knowledge, Dr. Brown is a walking football and basketball encyclopedia,” Kelley said.
When asked about his love for sports and especially the Buffalo Bills, the doctor offered a little cheer, saying a simple and enthusiastic, “Go Bills!”
