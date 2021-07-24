Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.