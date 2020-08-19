The Niagara Falls Housing Authority has picked up a half million dollar grant to aid in the renovation of the Harry S. Jordan Gardens townhouses and in the greater Highland/Beech 2023 Revitalization Plan.
The $500,000 grant comes from the Enterprise New York State Preservation Opportunity Program (NYSPOP). The grant will help the authority to "execute targeted preservation strategies."
"On behalf of the board of commissioners of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James (which awarded the grant)," Board Chairman Frank Soda said. "This grant was secured through a highly competitive process. The planning for the renovation of the Jordan Gardens complex will be done in conjunction with a three-year study for blight removal, street improvements, and housing rehabilitation throughout the Highland Avenue neighborhood."
The grant application was backed by state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, Mayor Robert Restaino, Congressman Brian Higgins, and state Sen. Robert Ortt.
“The residents of the North End can now begin the long process of strengthening the foundation of our community with improved streetscape, low interest loans for single family rehabilitation, focusing on improving the food dessert, better safety and security initiatives in concert with the Niagara Falls Police Department, and a revitalized Jordan Gardens” NFHA Executive Director Cliff Scott said.
The consulting firm MM Development Advisors will work with the housing authority in creating the neighborhood plan, facilitate community participation, and provide targeted needs assessments for what is described as a "approach to redevelopment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.