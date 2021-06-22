The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is in the midst of its Metro’s Trolley Service to guests staying at participating Niagara Falls hotels and motels. Metro’s Niagara Falls Trolley buses serve Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pine Avenue, the Niagara Falls International Airport and downtown Niagara Falls, USA.
Special Trolley stop signs along the route indicate where riders can board a Metro trolley.
In downtown Niagara Falls, stops include the Aquarium of Niagara Falls, the Seneca Niagara Casino, and across from the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center at First and Rainbow. Service will also be provided to hotels and shops along Third Street, Rainbow Blvd. and Buffalo Avenue. In addition, stops are located along Pine Avenue, at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, several motels along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Little Italy.
Patrons receive their free 2021 trolley day passes upon request at participating hotels and motels. The trolley pass, supported by the local Niagara Falls bed tax, allows pass holders free access to the trolley service and the entire Metro Bus and Rail system in Niagara and Erie Counties. Passes must be validated in Niagara County and may be used anytime on the date the pass is punched by the Metro operator.
“We are excited for our favorite time of the year,” said Frank Strangio, president of the Niagara Falls Hotel Association and owner of Wingate by Wyndham & Quality Inn Hotels. “The annual launch of Metro’s Niagara Falls trolley service is a signal that the tourism season is upon us. We are so enthusiastic to once again partner with the NFTA on one of the most popular and successful services for the tourism industry in Niagara Falls, USA. Metro’s trolley serves hotels, motels, and attractions throughout Niagara Falls, making it easy for visitors to travel around the city. As we slowly return to normal it is the perfect opportunity to kick start our businesses in Niagara Falls and welcome tourists back to our world class destination.”
“Metro’s trolley service offers an efficient and easy travel option for hotel guests and visitors to explore and sightsee within the City of Niagara Falls and throughout Western New York,” added Tom George, NFTA’s director of Public Transit. “We are looking forward to serving the community’s transportation needs during the upcoming busy tourism season.”
Operation hours are from 9 a.m. until midnight through Sept. 26 (daily) and Friday to Sunday from Oct. 1-31. All trolley route maps and schedules can be found online at nfta.com/metro, #NFTrolley, or upon visiting the Niagara USA Visitors Center at 10 Rainbow Blvd.
Those without a trolley day pass can ride the trolley by paying Metro's regular adult fare of $2, $1 for children (5-11 yrs.), seniors (65 yrs. and over), disabled and Medicare clients with valid I.D. All other Metro passes are also valid. Children four and younger ride free, limit three children per fare paying adult.
