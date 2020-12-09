ALBANY — New York's first shipment of 170,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered as early as this weekend, with multiple hospitals, the National Guard and 90 cold storage sites all playing a role in the distribution.
Nursing home residents and staffers will be the first to have access to the vaccine, followed by high-risk health care workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Because it takes two shots for each recipient to complete the immunization protocol, the same 170,000 who get the first shots will be getting their second shots in about 21 days.
The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, which will set in motion a rapid review of the vaccine by New York's own health experts.
"We’ve identified 90 regional centers that can keep the vaccine at the required temperature and they’ll act as distribution centers for that region," Cuomo said.
The governor suggested some details remain to be worked out regarding the specifics in the vaccination plan with regard to the sequence of essential health care workers getting early access.
"We have about 700,000 hospital workers in this state," he said. "So it’s a very large population. So we’ll prioritize the high risk hospital workers within that overall healthcare population. We have rules that we have established that we will send to hospitals about what is a, quote, unquote, high risk healthcare worker. And then the hospitals will select the actual individuals who will get the first vaccine."
The next priority group for the vaccine will be staff and residents of congregate and long-term care facilities, with emergency medical responders, other health staffers and those holding what have been deemed to be essential jobs, such as grocery clerks, being offered the vaccine before the general public can access the doses.
As state officials brace for the first vaccine shipment, they also face what Cuomo described as the "logistical nightmare" of helping hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. Testing data has shown the positivity rate has climbed steadily across New York in recent weeks despite the state's strategy of focusing on "micro clusters" — significant outbreaks within a city, town or region.
"This is a hospital capacity crisis, and more and more it’s becoming a greater crisis for hospitals as their capacity is further diminished," Cuomo said. "We sent a letter to all the hospitals in the state talking to them about this situation and what they’re going to need to do."
He said hospital administrators are "going to have to be extraordinarily flexible and nimble to handle the additional caseload that is coming up. Hospital systems have to work as a system and balance caseload among hospitals in their system. We then may get to the point where we have to shift patients before they’re admitted to hospitals, to other hospitals that have a greater capacity."
Contact tracing data suggests a major source of infections has been restaurants and bars, said state Budget Director Robert Mujica, a regular participant in pandemic briefings.
"Those numbers are growing faster than every other category," he told reporters.
About 20% of the nearly 5,000 New Yorkers now being treated at hospitals for coronavirus are in intensive care units. Fatalities have been increasing almost daily over the past month.
"Most experts agree that COVID will continue to be an issue until the number of people currently expected to be vaccinated reaches critical mass, which is somewhere between June and September,” Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, said in a letter to hospital and nursing home executives.
As for the sites where people can get vaccinated, Cuomo acknowledged planning is incomplete.
"We have a ways to go before we get there," he said.
With revenues to the state and local governments shriveling, and New York facing a widening budget gap amid doubts that the next stimulus package from Congress will include bailout money for states, Cuomo warned tax increases could be in the offing.
"The question, though, is how much?" the governor said, adding: "How much, on who, and how much do you need?"
Cuomo said the state's vaccination program will include aggressive outreach efforts aimed at ensuring Black and Hispanic New Yorkers will be kept informed about immunizations. He said data suggests members of minority groups have been disproportionately harmed by the virus spread.
"Death rates among Blacks is twice what it is among whites for COVID," Cuomo said. "The death rate for Latinos is one and a half times what it is for whites. Fewer tests were taken in the Black, brown and poorer communities. It was a manifestation of the disparities in health care, and it needs to be corrected during the vaccination program."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
