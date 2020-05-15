Hospitalization rates keep county, region on PAUSE

After taking a step back earlier this week, the Western New York region moved a bit closer on Friday to complying with state standards for reopening by meeting the metric of new hospitalizations under two per 100,000 residents.
Heading into the weekend, the region remained out of compliance with of the state's seven standards, including 14-day decline in hospitalizations in a three-day rolling average and 14-day decline in hospital deaths over a three-day rolling average.
"We are back up to five so that is good to see," said Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, during a briefing televised on LCTV on Friday.
Wydysh said the improvement was tempered by recent trends where COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization are concerned.
"I think many of us are collectively disappointed of course and equally concerned about the trend," she said. "The uptick in hospitalizations that we’ve seen over just the last few days, we’re not sure if that’s an anomaly or if something more is going on."
Wydysh said she looks forward to the county and the region reopening, but stressed that the region is not yet there.
"I'm as anxious as anyone to get our economy back up and running and to get our businesses open and working but, again, we have to meet the guidelines that are set forth by the state to be able to do that," Wydysh said.
Once a region meets the necessary metrics, reopening will be done in four phases, with the first businesses allowed to reopen to include construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, retail (limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off), manufacturing and wholesale trade. The second phase includes professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate or rental and leasing. The third phase includes restaurants and food services and the fourth phase includes arts, entertainment, recreation and education.
Niagara County officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. They involved an 86-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman, a 90-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman. All of the individuals involved had underlying health conditions, county officials said. As of Friday, Niagara County has recorded a total of 50 virus-related deaths.
Also as of Friday, there were 30 new positive cases, bringing the total number to date countywide to 796. In addition, county officials said there are 299 active cases, 447 individuals who have recovered from the virus and 6,311 residents who have been tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.