On saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department Crash Management Unit was called to investigate an incident of a 5-year-old child falling from a horse and carriage ride in the 100 block of Old Falls Street.
At approximately 2:50 pm, the child, a boy from Cheektowaga, his parents and sibling were passengers in the one- horse open carriage. While it was making a turn, the child apparently leaned over the side of the carriage and tumbled to the ground, where he was run over by the rear wheel. He was taken directly to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where he is being evaluated for internal injuries and is in stable but guarded condition.
The carriage is owned by International Wedding and Carriage Rides out of Lewiston, New York. The owner and operator are cooperating in the investigation.
