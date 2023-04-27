Vince and James Coleman got their start in the movie business the way a lot of young filmmakers do.
When they were 10 or 11 years old, they borrowed their grandfather’s VHS camcorder, gathered some friends together and started producing scenes inspired by their favorite horror movie “Halloween.”
Back then, their movie wardrobe consisted almost entirely of two important items: a grey jumpsuit and white mask similar to the ones worn by slasher movie icon Michael Myers, the main character in John Carpenter’s classic film.
“We were huge fans of ‘Halloween’ because something so simple, a guy in a white mask, could be such a good movie if done right,” Vince Coleman said. “I think that’s what inspired us. We could make something like that at such a young age.”
Today, Vince, 32, and James, 31, own and operate Coleman Bros. Films, Inc., a. full-service production company located in Rochester.
Their latest project, a full-length horror movie called “The Burned Over District,” was partially filmed in Niagara Falls. It’s scheduled for its red carpet premiere this weekend at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo.
The Colemans, both of Rochester, relied on their extensive knowledge and love of the horror genre as they wrote the film. Vince said he hopes the story resonates with audience members who, like the Coleman brothers themselves, look forward to getting a good scare whenever they visit the movie theater.
“I think that ‘The Burned Over District’ is a movie for horror fans,” he said. “Me and James are not the greatest writers in the world, but we have a high horror IQ. Horror movies need to have an awareness of other horror films and be aware of what’s in and what’s out.”
Through their teenage years and into their 20s, the Coleman Bros. continued to dabble in movie-making, producing short films and a horror anthology that included four distinct stories.
When Hollywood released another entry into the “Halloween” series of films in 2018, Vince said they were inspired to pursue a more ambitious project — a series of fan films under the name “Halloween: Inferno.”
The effort proved popular with fans. To date, “Halloween: Inferno” has generated more than 1 million views on YouTube.
While encouraged by the response, Vince noted that because the movies were based on characters they didn’t own, the brothers could not profit off of their success.
That’s why this time around they decided to write and produce their own original horror movie.
The end result is “The Burned Over District,” a movie that focuses on a grieving man living in a seemingly quiet town that’s hiding a “very terrifying secret.”
“The Burned Over District” refers to the western and central regions of New York state during a period in the 19th century that was marked by religious revivals, the formation of religious movements and cults.
The movie’s co-producers included Niagara Falls Police Officer Paul Kudela and White Lions Studios, a Niagara Falls film and entertainment company co-founded by local filmmaker Ken Cosentino and Baird Hageman.
The bulk of the filming took place in Rochester although several scenes were filmed during an eight-day shoot in West Seneca and at the former Niagara Falls police station on Hyde Park Boulevard.
In March, “The Burned Over District” won best production design and best sound design awards at the HorrorHound horror movie festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. The movie also received honorable mention honors for best feature.
“We said we want to make films, this is what we want to do so let’s do it,” Vince said. “If we do this right and take our time and hone in our skills for this project and don’t rest until you love every take, this is going to go somewhere and so far we’ve been right.”
The Coleman Bros. now plan to present the movie to distributors at the Cannes Film Festival.
They are hoping continued success of “The Burned Over District” will allow them to continue doing what they love to do and that’s make the type of horror movies they loved growing up.
“It’s like we need to create, we need to make films,” Vince said. “It’s always been a part of our lives. We love it more than anything. It’s like a painter needs to paint. Well, a filmmaker needs to film.”
The local Red Carpet premiere of “The Burned Over District” is set for 9:30 p.m. Saturday at The North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave., Buffalo.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the theatre box office or online by visiting: https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/8060?siteToken=9azqedb8634rh3y4a5rzc1z2km.
