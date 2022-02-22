Hopeful Newfane cafe owners wait for court-ordered meeting

The Town of Newfane’s Zoning Board of Appeals will have to justify its vote to deny a use variance for the Edge of Nowhere Cafe, which would repurpose a funeral home into a cafe. The order came from Justice Frank Sedita in a Jan. 25 legal action brought by the cafe.
The owners, Mark and Rhonda Parker, started the variance process at the former East Avenue funeral home so they could buy the property and begin serving cafe fare and hosting a dinner theater. This was in July of 2021 and a zoning board meeting was scheduled for Aug. 2, 2021.
The meeting, however, was cancelled.
The aspiring cafe owners say they were told that they needed to go to the Niagara County Planning Board, something that had not been mentioned by the former Building Inspector Doug Nankey. That led to delays – though the County Planning Board gave its recommendation for the project – and by the time the Town Zoning Board held a meeting on Sept. 13, a large group of neighbors had appeared to oppose the project and the board voted to deny the variance.
The Parkers said they took the town to court because, “the Zoning Board of Appeals’ denial of the use variance on this record was not rationally based. In other words, it was irrational.”
Sedita ordered the matter to be set before the ZBA board again.
Next steps
In a phone interview, John Sansone, who represented the town in the matter, said that the Parker’s application was not denied for what the majority of the public brought forward at the Sept. 13th public hearing. Sansone said residents expressed concern over the safety of school-aged children but that did not influence the board. The project was denied for failing to meet the four points the board must consider before a positive ruling.
The criteria to meet for a variance of use were to 1) prove an economic hardship, 2) prove to be in a unique situation, 3) prove there is no substantial altering of the character of the neighborhood and 4) prove the hardship was not self-imposed.
However, Sansone said the ruling was clear. The ZBA would have to make the decision again.
“I believe what’s going to happen is the Zoning Board of Appeals will have to roll their sleeves up and go through the transcript and their recollection of what was discussed at the hearing, and write down exactly what they thought was important as it relates to the elements necessary for a use variance,” Sansone said. “That’s what I can see for the future.”
However, current Building Inspector Mike Klock said he does not know when the ZBA will have the Parker’s on its agenda.
“I’m still waiting for instructions to put them on,” he said.
Owners speak out
In the meantime, the Parker’s have kept their supporters up-to-date through the Facebook page set up for the cafe and agreed to an interview with the US&J. To them, the issue isn’t just their cafe, it’s the greater threat of the Town of Newfane trampling citizen’s civil rights.
“I am not overly optimistic about being able to trust the Town of Newfane, at this point,” Rhonda Parker said, noting that the ZBA does not have to vote in their favor, but is court-ordered only to vote again and write down why.
“I have contacted the new town supervisor and asked him what he’s going to do to ensure that this time we’re treated within the law and treated fairly moving on,” she continued. “I’ve asked him what he was going to with that and he has not yet responded.”
