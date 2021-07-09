Damarko Bones is ready to make a difference in his community. He wants to be the next congressman from the 26th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bones grew up at 22nd Street and Pierce Avenue and graduated from Niagara Falls High School. After graduation, he joined the Marines and served for five years.
Now, after an honorable discharge, he is ready to make a difference for Western New York by running for the seat currently held by Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo).
“Buffalo is a community-based place,” Bones said. “Based on India Walton winning in Buffalo, I think the community will come out and support an outsider representing all the impoverished and disenfranchised people.”
Bones said he has an exploratory committee together as well as a website, www.demarkobones.com
He just started a new job at Treehouse Cookie Co., formerly Tasty Kake in Tonawanda.
As a political science major at North Texas University, he was approached by Democrats about running for office there.
“I started thinking about it in Texas,” he said, “but I thought it would be better to help my people that I grew up with around here first.”
His childhood friend Skyler Hunt is serving as campaign manager.
“We figure as long as we have people willing to help, it is an achievable goal,” Hunt said.
The campaign is in the process of raising $5,000, a threshold amount required by the Federal Election Commission.
Hunt said the group has purchased bumper stickers and hats. Anyone interested in learning more or volunteering can visit www.damarkobones.com.
