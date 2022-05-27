Hometown Heroes wall to be rededicated in NT

The North Tonawanda City Market will be hosting a special a special ribbon-cutting and rededication ceremony for the newly renovated Hometown Heroes wall at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Several local elected officials, including NT Mayor Austin Tylec, state Sen. Robert G. Ortt, former NT Mayor Arthur G. Pappas, NT Common Council President Bob Pecoraro, Terry McGuire, chairman of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, as well as North Tonawanda veterans and veterans groups will be on hand for the program.
“Our office is dedicated to enhancing our city market and to rehabilitate our new hometown hero’s wall. This is one of many major improvements that you will see at the NT City Market," Tylec said in a release.
Under the direction of new manager Chris Delprince, the city market, which has been a North Tonawanda staple for more than 100 years, is seeing a resurgence.
“With all the tremendous farmers, and vendors and their products that are in abundance here, along with the many improvements planned, I firmly believe that our city market will fast become a must stop and weekly destination for not only Niagara County residents but for people from all over Western New York," Delprince said.
Added Pecoraro, colonel, USAF (ret), "This rededication of our Hometown Wall of Heroes represents those from the area that led the way to show that freedom is not free and this is our lasting tribute to them."
Besides the new placards of North Tonawanda veterans who have served their country, the new wall will also feature a depiction of the USS The Sullivans which is harbored at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with the brother’s motto of "We Stick Together."
A joint proclamation will also be presented in tribute to the efforts at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park to honor, inspire, educate, and preserve so we can all appreciate the sacrifices of those who came before us.
The new veteran’s wall was paid for with a donation from Joe Smith of David Chevrolet in Niagara Falls.
With more than 80 vendors, the NT City Market features some of areas best farmers who have been a vital part of the market for generations. At the market you’ll find a wide assortment of flowers and vegetable plants, fresh fruits and vegetables, along with locally made food items like cheese, breads, pastries, crafts, pies, local specialties, organic food and more.
The NT City Market is located at Payne Avenue and Robinson Street. in North Tonawanda and is open year round. Hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
