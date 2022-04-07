LOCKPORT — A basic definition of homelessness might include simply not having a home address while getting ready to move, sleeping on a friend’s couch for a week or having an extended stay as an adult at a family member’s home. Others are literally on the street day and night without anything to shelter them.
As a youth, this state of being homeless is amplified.
If they want to succeed they have to go to school, work a job and provide for themselves. Some of these youth are not “homeless” as a strict definition of having no home, but are certainly at risk of losing that home, either by being forced out by parents or guardians, or by their own choice – runaways – when that home becomes too hard to live in.
For youths between ages 12 and 24, the idea of a place where they can feel safe, even for a few hours intermittently through the week can be viewed as a blessing.
It's for these reasons that Pinnacle Community Services is opening a drop-in center at the First Presbyterian Church at 21 Church St. in the City of Lockport as part of the 3D – Dare. Dream. Drive. – program for homeless youth.
Susie Fox, the 3D supervisor, said that Lockport was picked as a kind of “center” for all of Niagara County. The program is funded by the Grigg Lewis Foundation.
According to numbers from the New York State Department of Education Student Information Repository System, in the 2020-2021 school year, 134 students were experiencing homelessness in the Lockport City School District. That’s up from 120 in the 2019-2020 school year, which was more than 114 in 2018-2019.
Other school districts do not have such numbers. In Newfane there are usually five or less students a year who experience homelessness, according to Pete Young, McKinney-Vento liaison for Newfane Schools, but 3D staff said that doesn’t mean they’re not included.
“If they can make it here, they’re welcome,” Soquania Henry, a 3D youth coach, said and also noted they had a van for transportation.
“Generally in our homeless youth program in Niagara Falls we work with 18 to 24 (year old youths), because it’s who we can house more easily,” Fox said. “Most landlords don’t really assist 17 and under, but we can work on things like family conflict.”
Henry said that the drop-in center can be utilized by seeking out support systems the youth already have, as well as become another support outside of the youth’s traditional family and friends.
“Coming into the center, a 12- to 24-year-old would be able to, for instance, if they have no other place to wash their laundry, they’d be able to do that here. If they didn’t have the resources for a snack in between working two jobs,” she said. “… It’s a space to do homework for school. It’s a space to maybe play a Playstation that they won’t have access to at home. We’re here to support them if they need to fill out applications … or here just to use the space.”
The center is now open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Outside on the streets
Lockport CARES is the only homeless shelter in Lockport. Being restrained by space, Executive Director Kevin Wing and his wife, Faye, as well as volunteers and staff, are only able to house nine people each night, but see approximately 200 people each year.
About 60 individuals are turned away each year for not being able to follow some of the rules for residence, usually related to some kind of mental health disorder, that reaches to a level of psychosis where the shelter cannot help, or current victims of substance abuse disorders coming in “high” at intake. Wing said it was “heartbreaking” to turn people away, but he has to protect those in his care who are clean from negative effects.
Guests have a limit of 10 business days at the shelter, and can come back after 30 days. During the daytime hours they must leave the shelter.
According to Kexin Ma, executive director of Homeless Alliance of WNY, Lockport CARES reported it had served 128 guests in 2020.
“One of the biggest stories we’ve had this year, and luckily they’ve found a place, is there was a mom and two kids and the grandmother who were forced out of their apartment because their son tested for lead levels and it was high,” Wing said. “When the county discovered that, they stepped in and closed the apartment and they could not return until the landlord remediated the lead, which he never did. They ended up staying with us for several months.”
Wing said the shelters see about two families a month who they help.
Another link to the homeless through Pinnacle Community Services is Dannise Elie, street outreach coordinator for youth. Elie can be seen at All Saints Food Pantry on Walnut Street, or the Lockport Library passing out items she’s brought as she continuously connects those in need to the resources that can help them.
“I do 12 up to 100 (years old), anybody that’s homeless. Anybody who’s in need. Anybody who’s losing their apartment. People who are on pending evictions. Stuff like that,” Elie said. “I know about a lot of different resources. I help people with different resources.”
Elie said she is not shy. If she thinks someone might be in need, she’ll pull over and just ask, “Do you need help?”
“I don’t do nothing fancy. I just talk to people,” Elie said. “I don’t care where I’m at. You can tell when some people are in need and sometimes you need to use your intuition and say, ‘You, OK? Is everything OK?’ “
Other resources for the homeless is the YMCA. CEO Kathy Granchelli said that most of what the YWCA does is for women and families, particularly those in domestic violent situations, but noted that the pandemic had slowed homelessness. With the lack of an eviction moratorium, however, she expects more.
“Homelessness is caused by poverty and if you want to ask how we fix that, you’re going to have to ask somebody else,” she said. “I don’t know how you fix poverty in the United States. We work on that everyday.”
